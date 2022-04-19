DJ Khaled Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In D&G

DJ Khaled joins the exclusive list of Hollywood entertainers immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Boulevard. News of this achievement first broke a week ago when Variety reported that he would receive his star in a ceremony on April, 11. He told the publication,
"Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back. Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me."