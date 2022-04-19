DJ Khaled Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In D&G

DJ Khaled joins the exclusive list of Hollywood entertainers immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Boulevard. News of this achievement first broke a week ago when Variety reported that he would receive his star in a ceremony on April, 11. He told the publication,

"Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back. Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me."

All-Peach Outfit

DJ Khaled wore an all-peach custom Dolce & Gabbana suit with matching We The Best Jordan 5s. The blazer had wide peak lapels resting on the silk shirt and he wore an orange-framed sunshade to complete the look.

Some of his peers and frequent collaborators like Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe attended the historic ceremony. They all commended him on their respective feeds talking about their 25 years of friendship and how he's influenced them in the business. Fat Joe in his opening speech explained that DJ Khaled's large heart and love were the reason heavyweights in hip-hop like Puff Daddy and Jay-Z showed up in support.

Family Is Everything To DJ Khaled

Although DJ Khaled is famous for his boastful motivational speeches, his candid interview with Variety revealed a humble side to him that many people found surprising. He explained that the accolades don't move him despite him being appreciative of them. Instead, he draws inspiration from his family of two sons and a wife. The Grammy award-winning DJ also expressed his love for the art of music saying,

"God blessed me to love all music, especially Arabic music — dancing to Arabic music, going to family events and having it run through everything."

That's why his catalog spans a vast genre of music from Jazz to Hip-Hop to Turn-Table house.

Listen To DJ Khaled's Moving Speech

Fox 11 L. A. noted that DJ Khaled's star is number 2, 719 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since its inception in 1961. In his acceptance speech he said,

"I’m not a regular type of person, I’m a different type. There’s only one Khaled… I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everyone. God put me on earth to be a light.”

A Win For All

DJ Khaled ended his interview with a motivational speech in true Khaled fashion saying,

"So when I get that star on the Walk of Fame, we’re all getting that star. You don’t have to want to be No. 1 — you already are. You already have that Walk of Fame star.”

