DJ Khaled Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In D&G

DJ Khaled wore an all-peach custom Dolce & Gabbana suit with matching We The Best Jordan 5s. The blazer had wide peak lapels resting on the silk shirt and he wore an orange-framed sunshade to complete the look.

Some of his peers and frequent collaborators like Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe attended the historic ceremony. They all commended him on their respective feeds talking about their 25 years of friendship and how he's influenced them in the business. Fat Joe in his opening speech explained that DJ Khaled's large heart and love were the reason heavyweights in hip-hop like Puff Daddy and Jay-Z showed up in support.