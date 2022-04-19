'I've Struggled My Whole Life': Jessica Simpson Reflects On Weight Loss Journey

Jessica's issues with her weight go back many years to when she was a young girl. In the interview, Jessica revealed that no matter what size she is, she's always faced some sort of criticism for her weight. “I’ve been bullied through my life for being every size that there is — I’ve been a size 2 to a size 14,” Jessica said.

Jessica came to fame at a time when the industry was starting to be more about showing skin than raw talent. Being a star during that period was difficult for Jessica because it was seemingly required to bare her tummy for the fans.

Regarding that era she stated, "body image was a hard thing, especially being so young and trying to fit into pop culture. Everything was about dancing around and showing your stomach.”