'I've Struggled My Whole Life': Jessica Simpson Reflects On Weight Loss Journey

Jessica Simpson got candid about her long history of weight loss struggles in a recent interview with US Weekly. Jessica's had a lengthy documented history with her weight and has been open about both gaining and losing pounds.
Much of Jessica's weight gain in the past was related to her pregnancies. She describes herself as someone who typically gains a lot of weight while pregnant. However, she doesn't hold any resentment toward them as a result of her past struggles with weight. Instead, she said, "I was really proud. So I was like, ‘Here I go, I’m doing it.’ … My babies are worth the weight gain."