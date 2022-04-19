Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Inamorata Button-Up

Emily Ratajkowski has been showing off her Button-Up while strutting city streets in leather. The supermodel and Inamorata founder tends to feature stripped-down on her 2017-founded brand's Instagram, but there wasn't a bikini in sight as she paraded a sassy and covered-up look last year.
Going boss in a leather two-piece pants look, the 30-year-old flaunted her city style while masked, also ensuring a piece from Inamorata got a mention in the caption. Ahead, see the snap, plus Emily's best below.