Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Inamorata Button-Up

Emily Ratajkowski has been showing off her Button-Up while strutting city streets in leather. The supermodel and Inamorata founder tends to feature stripped-down on her 2017-founded brand's Instagram, but there wasn't a bikini in sight as she paraded a sassy and covered-up look last year.

Going boss in a leather two-piece pants look, the 30-year-old flaunted her city style while masked, also ensuring a piece from Inamorata got a mention in the caption. Ahead, see the snap, plus Emily's best below.

Showing Off Inamorata In Leather

Scroll for the photo. It showed the "Blurred Lines" star snapped on a busy metropolitan street and with the background blurred. Emily was barely recognizable as she stayed COVID-safe in a mask, but this was about the style. The mom of one wore a semi-loose and buttoned black leather jacket and matching pants, also pairing her ensemble with a chic and multicolor print shirt.

The Wilcox Button-Up was worn somewhat buttoned down, with Emily leaving the top one undone. She wore her dark locks down for an unfussy finish, also brandishing a metal-chained shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

The Wilcox retails for $65. Per the Inamorata site: "The Wilcox Button Up is a long sleeve top that hits at the hips, wear her open or closed."

Inamorata does, however, remain best known for its printed and/or mesh bikinis, ones this year promoted by supermodel Hailey Bieber. The brand now also proves somewhat of a rival to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS company, at least in the underwear department.

"You know, for me, I don't have a go-to underwear store. I don't have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear," Emily told Elle.

Emily Collects Bathing Suits

The Versace ambassador recalled her own Southern California upbringing as she said swim is "fun," adding:

"I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge." Emily also boasts celebrity Inamorata worshippers including reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Book, Baby, Business

In 2021, Emily both welcomed her son Sylvester and released her My Body book. The star shares her only child with her husband Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard, whom she married in 2018.

