Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Inamorata Button-Up

The Wilcox retails for $65. Per the Inamorata site: "The Wilcox Button Up is a long sleeve top that hits at the hips, wear her open or closed."

Inamorata does, however, remain best known for its printed and/or mesh bikinis, ones this year promoted by supermodel Hailey Bieber. The brand now also proves somewhat of a rival to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS company, at least in the underwear department.

"You know, for me, I don't have a go-to underwear store. I don't have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear," Emily told Elle.