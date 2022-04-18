Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins closed out the Paley Festival with the Netflix series' cast last week. She attended the event in a sharp-cut blue Prabal Gurung suit and accessorized her look with Cartier jewelry. She joined the brand as a global ambassador in 2021 and continues repping them proudly at her work appearances, from the MET Gala last year to the Windfall press runs this year.
Lily Collins Drips In Cartier At Paley Festival
Dripping In Cartier
The British-American actress styled her hair in a dramatic beehive with light bangs, then adorned her face and hands with gold Cartier jewelry pieces. Lily's aqua blue suit featured a V-cut peplum blazer with wide lapels and a mini overlapping skirt that showed off her toned long legs. She clad her feet in Italian fashion house Casadei stiletto pumps in a nude shade that matched her innerwear.
Reuniting With The 'Emily In Paris' Cast
Some of Lily's castmates turned friends including Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Lucien Laviscount, and Lucas sat on a panel reminiscing on their Emily in Paris days. She wrote,
"Reunited with my @emilyinparis! Can’t believe we got to close @paleycenter festival and cannot wait to start filming Season 3!…,"
while Laviscount wrote,
"Reunited and it feels so good."
They
Recap Of Emily In Paris: Season Two
Fans of Emily and Alfie can rest easy because the production company upped him to a series regular. Here's a quick recap on what went down in Season Two;
Emily got into a relationship with Alfie after Gabriel broke her heart, and she made a pact with Camille (Gabriel's ex-girlfriend) to keep him as a friend. Eventually, Camille went back on the deal and resumed her relationship with Simon, causing Emily to plunge further into her relationship with Alfie.
At the end of the season, she's faced with choosing between staying in France and returning to the USA. If Emily stays, she will work with Sylvie and the team at Savoire, and if she leaves, she will earn a promotion at the US office.
Looking Forward To MET Gala 2022
With Netflix renewing the show for two more seasons, we can expect more romantic dilemmas from the fashionable Emily. Before then, we hope to see the actress stun in two weeks at the most exclusive fashion event in America - The MET Gala! Her outfit in 2019 turned heads in a Cartier necklace fitted with Emeralds, Rock Crystal, Black Lacquer, Diamonds, and Platinum.
Last year was the first MET Monday Lily missed because she was on her honeymoon but this year promises to be spectacular.