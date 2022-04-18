Lily Collins Drips In Cartier At Paley Festival

Fans of Emily and Alfie can rest easy because the production company upped him to a series regular. Here's a quick recap on what went down in Season Two;

Emily got into a relationship with Alfie after Gabriel broke her heart, and she made a pact with Camille (Gabriel's ex-girlfriend) to keep him as a friend. Eventually, Camille went back on the deal and resumed her relationship with Simon, causing Emily to plunge further into her relationship with Alfie.

At the end of the season, she's faced with choosing between staying in France and returning to the USA. If Emily stays, she will work with Sylvie and the team at Savoire, and if she leaves, she will earn a promotion at the US office.