Olivia Culpo Goes Sheer In Louis Vuitton Showoff

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Olivia Culpo has been showing off her Louis Vuitton in a stunning sheer look, this as she shares a massive gallery of past Coachella outfits. The former Miss Universe is a solid attendee of the annual music event held in California each year, with this weekend seeing her shout out all the times she's turned up.

Olivia's Instagram post wound up as a bit of a fashion show, too, with a series of Coachella-inspired and boho looks stunning her army of followers. Ahead, see the snaps, plus Olivia's best.

The Latest

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Allegedly Told To Leave Nashville House After Margaret Josephs Fight

Khloe Kardashian In Bikini Rolls In Sand

Olympian Tara Lipinski Flaunts Flexibility In Upside-Down Split

Salma Hayek Stuns In Deep Plunging Dress

Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Skintight Minidress

Stuns With Coachella Throwbacks

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for the gallery, one shared with the Rhode Island native's 5.1 million followers. Olivia opened poolside and in a swish outdoor setting as she soaked up the desert sun. The Model Squad star posed in a strappy and plunging white lace dress, going sheer, frilly, and asymmetric, also wearing a chic leather belt.

Olivia added on a chic hat and calf boots in suede, also holding a cute and monogrammed Louis Vuitton backpack for added glam.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

The brunette also showed off a leggy denim shorts look as she was photographed amid a crowd and on grass, with further photos showing her in a floaty miniskirt and Nirvana crop top, plus a racy and sheer pink dress with a sexy, baby doll vibe. The CULPOS x INC founder is clearly a huge Daisy Dukes fan, with the tiny shorts also returning in a further snap.

"Some of my fav Coachella memories❤️Ready for the desert this wknd!" she captioned the gallery.

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Thankful’ In Bikini

Big Brands On Her Insta

Shutterstock | 1486838

It's full luxury for Olivia, who is now also promoting a fair few designers. The leggy star has been shouting out Italian designer Valentino this year, also promoting Fendi's #Peekaboo bags via a paid partnership. Olivia has also donned French designer Dior amid her endless array of high-end looks.

Olivia also knows her celebrity fashion icons. In 2017, she told Glamour: "I take inspiration from everybody from celebrities to bloggers to media outlets. I love to look at what JLo is wearing because I think she always feels so glamorous and unashamedly over the top. I also love Blake Lively’s style overall."

Always Experimenting

The social media sensation continued: "I have always been a huge fan of monochromatic. No matter what the season. I just experimented with red/pink colour combo and I loved it. I am looking forward to trying an 80s oversized shoulder look (seriously!) and power suits."

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Jessie James Decker In Swimsuit Shows Off Bedroom Body

Bebe Rexha Stuns In Swimsuit Photos

Malia Manuel In Bikini Shows Off Lithesome Physique

Danica Patrick Sets Hearts Racing In Swimsuit Photos

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.