Williamson is yet to demand a trade from the Pelicans, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Knicks this summer. Williamson's interest in playing for the Knicks has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league.

In 2019, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported that Williamson was hoping that the Knicks would get the No. 1 overall pick so they could draft him.

Williamson talked about how much he loves playing in New York earlier this season.

“New York is the Mecca of basketball," Williamson said. "I love playing here. I played here in college, and this is my first time playing here in the pros. This atmosphere, whether they're cheering for you or booing for you, it's amazing. Honestly, I think outside of New Orleans, obviously, I think this might be my favorite place to play outside of New Orleans. I can't even lie to you, can't lie to you."