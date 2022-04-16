Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Hermes For New InStyle Cover Story

Tracee wore an Alai denim bodysuit with Vintage Levi's jeans for her cover and many other designers like Maison Valentino and Bottega Veneta. She also paired her outfits with exquisite Hermes jewelry pieces.

Tracee wore fitted Levi's jeans, a black skintight top, a brown Prada leather jacket, and black pointed-toe cover slippers in one of her spreads as she rested on a vintage BMW convertible. The outfit makes the picture feel like something straight out of an 80s magazine cover - all that was missing was a grainy resolution or Sepia filter.

