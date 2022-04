Amelia Gray Hamlin in stunning in a skintight and leggy minidress while showing off her style on Instagram. The model and ex to Scott Disick is fast rising in the world of fashion, with 2022 seeing her and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin fronting luxury designer Versace.

In a recent share, Amelia put her killer figure on show in another flawless look, posting for her 1.2 million followers and going colorful and sexy as she shared a gallery. Ahead, see the snaps, plus Amelia's best.