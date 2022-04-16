Doja Cat Prepares For Coachella Performance In Marc Jacobs

"The show that I’m preparing for Coachella defines everything that I’ve done from day one" - Doja Cat

As Coachella returns after a two-year break, fans have high expectations of their favorites. The festival already hit a bump in the road because former headliner Ye pulled out two weeks before the show leaving a wide gash in the lineup.

Luckily The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepped in on the same day as Grammy Award- Winning artist Doja Cat, which is perfect since the rapper and the former are going on tour later this year.