Doja Cat Prepares For Coachella Performance In Marc Jacobs

"The show that I’m preparing for Coachella defines everything that I’ve done from day one" - Doja Cat

As Coachella returns after a two-year break, fans have high expectations of their favorites. The festival already hit a bump in the road because former headliner Ye pulled out two weeks before the show leaving a wide gash in the lineup.

Luckily The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepped in on the same day as Grammy Award- Winning artist Doja Cat, which is perfect since the rapper and the former are going on tour later this year.

Street Fashion For The Road

Doja shared a picture hitting the Rihanna pose to show fans she was on her way to the festival. She wore a complete R13 outfit consisting of a denim skirt, an oversized talking tee knotted in front, knee-length yellow boots, a plaid jacket, and a blue face cap. She topped off the outfit with a pair of black Marc Jacobs sunshades.

R13 is famous for its street style fashion, and everyone knows Doja Cat loves her comfort when choosing an outfit. She blew smoke from her vape while standing in front of her private jet, ready to deliver yet another scintillating performance as she does so well!

Who Would Make A Guest Appearance?

Doja would climb on stage by 8:30 pm P.T. and perform for two hours before The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia close the festival at 10:30 pm P.T. Apart from promising a stellar performance, the rapper has remained tight-lipped about any possible surprises we can expect.

With a long list of features despite a relatively short span career, the options are endless, including her forever bucket list collaborator, Nicki Minaj. It will be iconic if they decide to perform their chart-topping single Say So remix.

Possible Surprise Guests

Another option would be the Young Money rapper Tyga with whom Doja Cat has two songs - the more recent Freaky Deaky and the three-years-old Juicy. She could also bring out SZA to perform their Grammy Award-Winning single Kiss Me More for the second time ever.

Whatever Doja decides, the fans would be in for a night of entertainment since it'll give them a taste of what's to come at the After Hours Tour.

Driving To Coachella In BMW

Doja is driving to Coachella in a customized BMW electric iX Sports Activity Vehicle. She joined a host of other top performers in the campaign to promote its i4 Gran Coupe and the former. Her SUV featured a wrapping of her Planet Her promo picture shot by Dave LaChappelle.

Complex reported that she said,

"BMW is an iconic brand and I am honored to be working with them. Be on the lookout at Coachella for some Doja-inspired rides."

