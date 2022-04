Gabrielle's shiny hair was courtesy of her haircare brand with Larry Sims, Flawless by GU. She relaunched the business in August 2020 after closing it down for a long time after its initial launch in 2017. Her hair loss from In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment inspired her to revive the brand, and it's been a success since.

Its relaunch featured 12 protein-packed products, including Brazilian Bacuri, butter, moringa, rice oil, and shea butter. All those ingredients are responsible for revitalizing growth and restoring shine to the hair, mainly African textured tresses - Types 3 and 4. Kerry Washington also used the products at her SAG-AFTRA Award appearance.