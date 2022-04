The happiest place on Earth just got a whole lot more cheerful. Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend recently embarked on an epic trip to Disneyland. The trip's special occasion was to celebrate their daughter Luna's 6th birthday.

John and Chrissy's daughter Luna channeled her inner Disney princess with a Princess Jasmine costume. Chrissy wasn't shy about getting in on the dress-up fun either. In their Instagram post about the occasion, Chrissy can be seen sporting donut theme Mouse ears.