NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Lakers Blockbuster Grants LeBron James Wish To Team Up With Stephen Curry

Rumors have started to swirl around Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James after he publicly stated that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is "the one that I want to play with, for sure, in today’s game."

While it may just be a simple show of admiration for Curry's game, some people perceived James' statements as expressing that he wants to team up with the Warriors superstar.

The Warriors haven't shown any sign that they are planning to pursue James in the 2022 NBA offseason, but if they want to, they have enough trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Lakers.