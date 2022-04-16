Inside Anna Kendrick’s $7 Million Home In Hollywood Hills

Anna Kendrick’s Hollywood career has been flying high with significant roles in films like Up in the Air, Twilight, Pitch Perfect, and Into the Woods, along with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominations. Now she’s almost literally flying high above Los Angeles after buying a Hollywood Hills home with sweeping views of the mountain and San Fernando Valley.

The 36-year-old actress and singer plunked down almost $7 million for the elegant one-story property, which sits on .33 acres at a very private cul-de-sac in a celebrity enclave near Briar Summit Hiking Trail and Runyon Canyon.

Keep scrolling for the photos.

Resort Vibe

Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

The lavish property, which sold for $6,999,000, boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms and affords a lot of privacy thanks to high walls and hedges, along with a modern surveillance system.

Inside the 4,884-square-foot home, which was designed by New York- and Los Angeles-based firm Studio Tim Campbell, you’ll see “high ceilings, imported French oak floors, and Euroline steel doors and windows,” according to the listing on Hilton & Hyland's website.

The white ceiling is punctuated with dark wooden beams, the vast windows let a lot of sunshine in, while French doors lead out to the yard and pool/spa area that features a large deck with an incredible view, a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, and a lawn, all of which give off a resort-like vibe.

Master Suite

Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

Kendrick’s master suite has glass walls and doors opening out to the pool area and yard, while the main bathroom is elegantly done up in gray marble with dual sinks and gold fixtures. Elsewhere in the house, there’s a bar and reading nook with its own fireplace and French doors leading out to the yard.

Other charming features of the open-plan interiors include a sitting area with leather sofas beside a massive fireplace, an eight-seater dining table, a spacious kitchen with a massive island and its own breakfast nook, and a powder room with an exciting wallpaper.

Guest House And Recording Studio

Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

While the primary residence is a single-story, there’s an attached guest house on the west wing where you’ll find another bedroom with a panoramic view of the pool area, mountain, and valley (and of the gorgeous city lights by night). This part of the home also boasts a movie theater worthy of a Hollywood star, with a ceiling done up to look like a starry sky.

On the west wing, there’s a soundproof recording studio as well. It comes complete with equipment, including a drum set – which makes sense since the house was previously owned by Dominic Howard, the drummer of English rock band Muse.

Dominic Howard Sold It To Kendrick

Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

The musician lived there for seven years. He commissioned Studio Tim Campbell for renovations before putting the home on the market with a $7.7 million asking price, according to Dirt. After several months with no buyers, Howard reduced the list price to $7 million, which turned out to be good enough for Kendrick.

Mila Kunis Once Owned It, Too

Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

Speaking of former owners, Howard isn’t the only famous person who has lived in the beautiful Hollywood Hills property. Built in 1958, it was bought by actress Mila Kunis in 2008, and she lived there for six years before selling it just before she got married to Ashton Kutcher. In turn, the man who bought the house sold it to Howard just three months after acquiring it from Kunis.

The property sits in a celebrity-favorite community, and Kendrick’s famous neighbors include Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante and Swedish pop star Tove Lo, according to Dirt.

