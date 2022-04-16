Inside Anna Kendrick’s $7 Million Home In Hollywood Hills

Anna Kendrick’s Hollywood career has been flying high with significant roles in films like Up in the Air, Twilight, Pitch Perfect, and Into the Woods, along with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award nominations. Now she’s almost literally flying high above Los Angeles after buying a Hollywood Hills home with sweeping views of the mountain and San Fernando Valley.

The 36-year-old actress and singer plunked down almost $7 million for the elegant one-story property, which sits on .33 acres at a very private cul-de-sac in a celebrity enclave near Briar Summit Hiking Trail and Runyon Canyon.

Keep scrolling for the photos.