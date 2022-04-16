Logan Paul Says Goodbye To His Encino Fancy Mansion After Finding A Buyer

American YouTuber and social media personality Logan Paul has finally found a buyer for his mansion in Los Angeles's Encino neighborhood. The home was initially listed for $8,995,000 in November but eventually sold for $7,995,000 in January. However, Logan still made some profit from the sale as he purchased the opulent property in 2017 for $6,550,000.

Like his younger brother, Jake Paul, Logan declared his departure from Los Angeles – at least for the time being. The YouTube star highlighted California laws as the primary reason for his departure. He said the state's taxes are outrageous but also expressed restlessness and a desire to begin a new chapter as other reasons.

See inside Logan's newly sold property.