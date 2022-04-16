Logan Paul Says Goodbye To His Encino Fancy Mansion After Finding A Buyer

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

American YouTuber and social media personality Logan Paul has finally found a buyer for his mansion in Los Angeles's Encino neighborhood. The home was initially listed for $8,995,000 in November but eventually sold for $7,995,000 in January. However, Logan still made some profit from the sale as he purchased the opulent property in 2017 for $6,550,000.

Like his younger brother, Jake Paul, Logan declared his departure from Los Angeles – at least for the time being. The YouTube star highlighted California laws as the primary reason for his departure. He said the state's taxes are outrageous but also expressed restlessness and a desire to begin a new chapter as other reasons.

See inside Logan's newly sold property.

A Place For The Rich

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The San Fernando Valley neighborhood is known for its luxury homes and celebrities who live there. Encino is home to famous stars like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas, and Hailee Steinfeld.

More celebrities may be joining those famous names soon as the development of new houses continues. The neighborhood seems prestigious with the caliber of people living in and around it.

The Contemporary Looking Home

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The architecturally fascinating mansion, built in the 1970s and designed by Robert Byrd, has been significantly renovated and expanded in recent years.

As a result, it has the appearance of a contemporary home, a classic ranch-style sprawler, or even a vaguely French Country-style confection from some perspectives. However, the interior is uniformly elegant and modern.

Paul's favorite feature in the house is the beautiful, tree-shaded backyard, which is unusually large for the area.

Inside The Encino Estate

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Paul's gated estate is situated in the prestigious Rancho Estates neighborhood. The mansion has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 7,667 square feet of living area for whoever purchases it.

The 8,689-square-foot plan includes a living area with a discussion pit, a family room with a bar, an office, and a high-end chef's kitchen that has been completely restored and rebuilt.

There are formal and informal eating areas and glass doors leading out to the patio.

The main suite features a luxurious walk-in closet and a spa bath with a soaking tub overlooking the patio. A fantastic wine cellar and an additional flexible area are also included in the floor plan.

Outside, there is a spacious pool, gathering area, grassy lawn, kitchen, and guesthouse to keep the party going. The property was completed with a six-car garage.

His Relocation To Puerto Rico 

Paul, 27, attended Ohio University until 2014, when he dropped out to focus on his social media career. Paul has hosted the Impulsive podcast since 2018 and has over 23 million subscribers on YouTube.

The social media star and pro wrestler recently said he had moved from Los Angeles and relocated to Puerto Rico to focus on his training, renting a $13 million villa for $55,000 a month.

The New Puerto Rico Home

Shutterstock | 564025

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home where Paul trains is located in the Ritz Carlton Reserve's Dorado Beach East Community.

According to the listing, Paul pays an estimated $55,000 per month for the wholly furnished home owned by content producer Kevin Thobias.

A fully equipped kitchen, an open-space living area, high ceilings, an expansive pool, and a gazebo are among the features of the modern-style property, which spans more than 5,200 square feet.

The gated neighborhood, marketed as an exclusive resort house, has full access to nearly 2,000 acres of groomed golf courses, tropical gardens, and beaches.

Paul might most likely buy his new Puerto Rico rented Home since it seems to be currently on the market.

The famous YouTuber has done pretty well for himself over the years. His decision to sell his Los Angeles property and relocate to Puerto Rico seems in his best interests. All his fans can do now is to wish him all the best in his life endeavors.

