As reported by CNBC, Twitter's board voted unanimously to adopt what's known as a "poison pill" plan.

Under this plan, if any group or individual acquires 15 percent or more of Twitter's stock without the board's approval, other shareholders would be allowed to purchase additional shares at a discount.

The plan will not expire until April 14 next year, which means it is now next to impossible for Musk to acquire Twitter in the near future.

According to the outlet, poison pills are a common tactic when companies want to prevent a hostile takeover.