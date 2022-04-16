NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Doesn't Want To Replicate The 'Patriots Way' In Las Vegas

McDaniels didn't find much success as an HC in the past, which is why he wanted to take his time until he felt ready to be at the helm again:
"The last 10 to 12 years I've really had an opportunity to grow as a person, as a coach, as a man and try to figure out -- after my experiences in Denver and St. Louis -- who I am, how I wanted to be defined in my career, what I wanted to represent and how I would lead the next time if I got another opportunity to be a head coach," said McDaniels. "It's crystallized for me. I'm clear in the vision that I have for this role for this job, for this team and I'm going to be myself. I think that's really important for me and our organization going forward."
The AFC East is set to be a bloodbath next season. But even if he doesn't want to do things 'The Patriots Way', McDaniels sure learned a trick or two from Belichick.