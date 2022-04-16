NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Doesn't Want To Replicate The 'Patriots Way' In Las Vegas

Wikimedia | Sharanr

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest moves on the NFL's HC carousel. They lured Josh McDaniels away from the New England Patriots to try and spark some life to their new-look offense.

But even if some expected McDaniels to replicate Bill Belichick's ways in Vegas, the former Broncos' HC has some plans of his own.

The Latest

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Obi Toppin, Alec Burks & Four 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

Kourtney Kardashian In Bikini Smooches Fiancé, Travis Barker

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Hermes For New InStyle Cover Story

Logan Paul Says Goodbye To His Encino Fancy Mansion After Finding A Buyer

McDaniels Is Creating His Own Culture, Says Duron Harmon

Giphy | New England Patriots

Per newcomer Duron Harmon, McDaniels isn't trying to copy the so-called 'Patriots Way' and is trying to build a new culture and identity in Vegas:

“He’s trying to create a culture that is not the ‘Patriot Way,’” Harmon said on Good Morning Football. “He’s said it over and over again: ‘We are the Las Vegas Raiders.’ But the thing is, how he wants it done, he’s going to need people who have done it that way before.”

Sports

CJ Perry In Bikini Celebrates WWE Friendships

By chisom

He's Trying To Turn The Culture Around

Shutterstock | 490192

The Raiders have had serious character issues over the past couple of years. Starting with Jon Gruden and going all the way to the roster, which is why McDaniels wanted to bring in some veterans that could turn the narrative around and keep it all football:

“You bring in guys like Chandler Jones, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Jacob Hollister — guys like that you know who are great professionals, who are going to do things the right way, and are going to continue to put the team first,” Harmon continued.

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

McDaniels Thinks Vegas Can Be Special

Shutterstock | 299377948

McDaniels had turned down multiple chances to be an HC somewhere else. This time, however, he feels like the Raiders can truly build something special in Vegas:

"I've been patient, I've been selective, maybe to a fault sometimes," McDaniels said in his introductory press conference. "It was going to take a special place for me to really leave where I was. And I found that here in Las Vegas."

He's Got A Clear Vision

Shutterstock | 490192

McDaniels didn't find much success as an HC in the past, which is why he wanted to take his time until he felt ready to be at the helm again:

"The last 10 to 12 years I've really had an opportunity to grow as a person, as a coach, as a man and try to figure out -- after my experiences in Denver and St. Louis -- who I am, how I wanted to be defined in my career, what I wanted to represent and how I would lead the next time if I got another opportunity to be a head coach," said McDaniels. "It's crystallized for me. I'm clear in the vision that I have for this role for this job, for this team and I'm going to be myself. I think that's really important for me and our organization going forward."

The AFC East is set to be a bloodbath next season. But even if he doesn't want to do things 'The Patriots Way', McDaniels sure learned a trick or two from Belichick.

Read Next

Must Read

Caroline Marks Sunbathes In Bikini

Elle Macpherson In Swimsuit Is A 'Goddess'

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Toned Body in Swimsuit

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates The Weekend In Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Enjoys Beach Life

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.