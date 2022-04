Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams pulled off two of the biggest power moves in recent NFL history. Adams forced his way to the Raiders to become the highest-paid wideout in the league, just for Hill to one-up him a couple of days later with a move to the Dolphins.

Now, both players will be in the spotlight and looking to prove that they were as impactful as those QBs throwing them the football from day 1 of their careers.