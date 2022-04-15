Last month during International Women's Day, Zendaya and some other women ambassadors of French beauty house Lancôme joined its Write Her Future Campaign. They announced the new WHF Scholarship Fund channeled towards sponsoring women through school,

"granting them access to functional literacy, higher education scholarships, & mentorship since 2017."

Lancôme partnered with Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) to sponsor 40 women of color in College for the 2022/2023 Academic Session via $10,000 Grants. Teen Vogue reported that ACT-SO would also offer the top students courses while Lancôme USA provides mentorship and internship opportunities.