Serena Williams Displays Firm Limbs In Thought-Provoking Post

Despite having given birth and ranking 181 in the world rank due to her time away from the game, Serena's come-back was simply astonishing. She went from being ranked 181 to 28, jumping about 153 rank positions in a single championship.
The 23-time Grand Slam champ was not really into working out in the gym. She followed a strenuous workout plan, mostly outdoors. It assisted in maintaining a healthy body and preventing injuries.
According to Body And Soul, Serena starts her regimen with a warm-up and cardio exercises, then moves into the main workout routine. The workout routine includes arm workouts, booty-beautiful burnout, core and legs workouts. For her diet, she went raw and vegan.