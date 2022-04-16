Serena Williams Displays Firm Limbs In Thought-Provoking Post

In the Instagram post, she rocked a purple long-sleeved mini dress with black heels while giving a standing pose. The dress accentuated her firm legs which attracted a lot of attention.

The second slide showed her in a falling pose, where the thought-provoking caption came in.

The 40-year-old tennis star captioned the post with how she was ".. Still learning how to adjust and fall graciously". She was not only referring to the pose she made in the picture but also to real-life situations. This thought-provoking caption made fans drop words of encouragement.