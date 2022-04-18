'I Did Feel A Bit Used': 'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin On Bethenny Frankel Showing Up To Late Husband's Funeral With Cameras

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Jill Zarin did not appreciate Bethenny Frankel showing up to the funeral of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, with Real Housewives of New York City cameras in tow.

Bethenny Frankel Attended Bobby Zarin's Funeral In 2018

Following the tragic loss of Jill Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, who died after a battle with cancer in 2018, Jill's former Real Housewives of New York City cast mate, Bethenny Frankel, was shockingly photographed outside of the venue.

As fans of the Bravo reality series well know, Jill and Bethenny had long been estranged following a falling out years ago. So, when Bethenny suddenly turned up at the memorial, many were left in shock. And, while looking back at the moment during an interview with Page Six, Jill admitted to feeling used.

Jill Zarin Didn't Know Bethenny Frankel Was Bringing 'RHONY' Cameras To Bobby's Funeral

“She came with cameras [to Bobby’s funeral], which I didn’t know were going to be there, so that changed it for me,” Jill admitted.

According to Jill, many ladies from The Real Housewives of New York City attended Bobby's funeral. However, aside from Bethenny, no one showed up with cameras in tow.

“Housewives came without cameras to pay their respects: Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer], all came [with] no makeup, no hair, you know, not glammed out,” she noted.

Jill Zarin Felt There Was 'No Reason To' Call Bethenny Frankel Out At The Time

While some may have called out their ex-friend for showing up to their late husband's funeral with cameras to film a reality show, ZarinJillsaid she didn't do so because she felt there was “no reason to" at the time.

“I was so happy to see her that I didn’t question the fact that she was all dressed up, and I just didn’t know,” she explained, adding that she didn't have to wonder whether Bethenny's behavior was for publicity.

“I think that’s what it was,” she declared.

Jill Zarin Spent Time With Bethenny Frankel After Bobby's Funeral

Following Bobby's memorial, Bethenny visited Jill at her home without the cameras in tow. However, while she felt that Bethenny's efforts were "authentic" at the time, she later learned that Bethenny filmed with her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates after the meeting and informed them of what had been discussed.

“I didn’t know that after she left my house, she was filming with the girls to download them on coming to my house... I did feel a bit used,” she shared.

