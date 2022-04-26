'The System Doesn't Work For Women': Jodie Comer On Rape And Accountability

Jodie Comer doesn't shy away from playing complicated, fearless women. If you know her work, then you know of her brilliant turn as Villanelle in Killing Eve. You may have also seen her in Doctor Foster, Free Guy, or Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. But much of her work has been devoted to giving women a voice, particularly when it comes to sexual violence and oppression.

Her latest role, Prima Facie, is a one-woman play that debuted at the Harold Pinter Theater in London, on April 15, 2022. The play, which runs for 9 weeks, follows a British barrister who defends men accused of sexual assault. After experiencing sexual assault, she moves through the legal system as a victim instead of a high-powered lawyer, soon learning the hard lessons that most victims know: justice is elusive and rarely handed down by the courts. In the United States, a woman is raped every 2 minutes; mostly these cases go unreported and unprosecuted. Worldwide, nearly a billion women have experienced rape, sexual assault, or sexual abuse.

Comer has spoken out about rape and the legal system in recent weeks, as she promotes Prima Facie. Keep reading for a closer look at the defiant women she's played, what she learned from Prima Facie, and the charity her work supports.