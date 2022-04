The couple isn't shy to engage in PDA, as they've shown on their respective social media. When Fendi x SKIMS dropped last year, Kourtney promoted the bikini in a hot make-out session with her fiancé as they soaked in a bubbling pool.

She wore a pink colorway set that hugged her curves seamlessly while her signature black hair fell to her neck in a wet, sleeked back style.

Kourtney's relationship with Travis surprised everyone, including her ex-partner Scott Disick, but he's determined to support her decision for the sake of their three children. Stylecaster reported that his drug and alcohol addiction were the final straws that broke the camel's back in his situation with Kourtney, and it's one regret he doesn't think he'll ever get over.