'I Will Never Get Married Again': Kaley Cuoco Gets Candid On Personal Life

Kaley also took the opportunity to debunk her rumored relationship with Meet Cute co-star Pete Davidson who's in a relationship with reality TV star and billionaire business mogul Kim Kardashian.

She said he was her friend, but there was no romantic relationship between them. Kaley also praised him, saying that he's a humble individual who doesn't realize the extent of his fame. She appreciated the bond they shared while filming the upcoming movie and can't wait for the world to see the magic they created.

Surprisingly, she almost didn't get the role for Meet Cute because she auditioned for a position in Knives Out 2. Then she read the most magical script, and it changed her perspective on life - you plan something, but the universe changes it and gives you something better.