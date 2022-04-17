Zoey Deutch Stuns In Valentino Dress

Zoey Deutch looked stunning in a Valentino gown as she attended a friend's wedding over the weekend, with photos shared by the actress on Instagram portraying her in a neon-green dress with a fitted bodice and flowing skirt.

Paying a sweet tribute to the happy couple in a 10-part slideshow that gave the bride and groom their place in the spotlight, the Zombieland: Double Tap star added a second post wherein she appeared solo and showcased the floor-length dress in detail.

See the photos below!

A 'Magical Weekend'

Posing for photos with the blushing bride, Deutch hugged her friend and smiled big for the camera in a pair of close-ups revealing the low-back design of her princess-style gown. Both ladies looked radiant in the pictures taken in a beachfront garden.

Deutch included photos with the bridesmaids and pictures of the bride and groom standing in front of a tree arch. The actress appeared to be officiating the ceremony with another friend, with the pair captured reading from open books in front of a microphone.

"The most magical weekend celebrating the most magical people 🤍," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the carousel of photos. "I’ll never be over it and i’ll never stop crying. love you so much a+h🤍."

Fans poured into the comments section to congratulate the happy couple and compliment Deutch's gorgeous look, with Paris Hilton coming through with a heart-eyes emoji. The Vampire Academy actress later chimed in with a hilarious message for the groom, writing: "sry for groping your wife in the first pic."

Solo Photo Op

Deutch followed up with a three-part share in which she modeled the Valentino gown in artful poses as she gave followers a glimpse inside the wedding venue. Photographed next to a vintage armoire, she looked like the belle of the ball in the off-the-shoulder number, which had a cinched waist and chic puff sleeves.

The actress paired a romantic hairstyle and drop-down earrings with it by Irene Neuwirth. She tagged makeup artist Jenna Kristina (who also did her look at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party) in one of the snaps, in which she lay tummy-down in bed and snuggled a pillow, with the MUA sounding off in the comments: "I love being tagged in your snuggly photo."

New Movie Out Soon

Shutterstock | 564025

Fresh from wrapping up the press tour for her latest movie, The Outfit, Deutch has a new flick coming out on August 5. The actress announced the release date for her Not Okay feature film in a cute TikTok that was also posted on Instagram, in which she brought back the French beret.

Teaming up once again with her The Outfit co-star Dylan O'Brien in the Quinn Shephard-written and -directed comedy, Deutch plays the role of "a misguided young woman, desperate for friends and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence," according to the movie's IMDb page.

More Valentino Looks

Meanwhile, her The Outfit press tour saw the L.A. native rocking head-turning designerwear at events and TV shows, including a fabulous topless Fendi pantsuit she wore on Jimmy Fallon.

The movie star dug in her closet for another eye-catching Valentino look while stepping into The Today Show in early March, going leggy in a yellow mini dress with no sleeves and a cut-out front.

Pictures posted by her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who also did her glimmering Carolina Herrera look at the Oscars, showed her flaunting her supple legs in cream platforms tied around her ankles and left the tattoo on her shin on display.

