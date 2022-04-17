Zoey Deutch Stuns In Valentino Dress

Posing for photos with the blushing bride, Deutch hugged her friend and smiled big for the camera in a pair of close-ups revealing the low-back design of her princess-style gown. Both ladies looked radiant in the pictures taken in a beachfront garden.
Deutch included photos with the bridesmaids and pictures of the bride and groom standing in front of a tree arch. The actress appeared to be officiating the ceremony with another friend, with the pair captured reading from open books in front of a microphone.
"The most magical weekend celebrating the most magical people 🤍," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the carousel of photos. "I’ll never be over it and i’ll never stop crying. love you so much a+h🤍."
Fans poured into the comments section to congratulate the happy couple and compliment Deutch's gorgeous look, with Paris Hilton coming through with a heart-eyes emoji. The Vampire Academy actress later chimed in with a hilarious message for the groom, writing: "sry for groping your wife in the first pic."