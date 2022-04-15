The model and socialite hit the style mark yet again!
Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Toned Body in Swimsuit
Lori, In Love
Brand ambassador Lori Harvey has been hitting the headlines thanks to her high-profile romance and career. She is the daughter of Steve Harvey, the famous talk show host, and comedian.
The American model has warmed the hearts of many, gaining over 4.3 million Instagram followers. Lori shares chronicles about her life, workout plans, and pictures of her perfectly toned body. Despite coming from a famous family, Lori Harvey has built her name through her modeling career and as a well-known Instagram influencer.
Lori Knows The Art Of The Flaunt
In July 2021, the American star flaunted her well-toned skin and body in a beige bikini under an outdoor rainfall shower surrounded by tropical plants. Lori is known for her glowing and healthy skin, so it’s not surprising that she launched her skincare line eight months after her post.
In the caption, she mentioned her skincare line, SKN by LH, is coming soon. If that’s not the sign of a mini-mogul in the making, what is?!
Lori Vacations Like A Seasoned Pro!
The fans that have been following her for a while understand that the way Lori travels requires serious logistics. Yet, she always seems to be on top of things and manages to look amazing in the process.
Lori Harvey gets that there is a process to organizing a vacation in style. The socialite shared a photo on Instagram during her beach vacation in the Bahamas. She was all smiles walking along the beach dressed in a fitting swimsuit.
Lori was stunning in the beige Coco Chanel swimsuit paired with navy blue and gold head wrap. She then accessorized her look with a gold body chain and large gold hoops. The socialite typically chooses a look that can be versatile and comfortable at the same time.
Apart from her career and entrepreneurial pursuits, fitness is one of Lori’s passions. With her banging body, it is evident that she has a regimen that works for her!
Lori Works Hard For That Body!
Beauty is pain, and getting the body you want takes dedication. That is what Lori seems to be zoning in on during many of her Instagram posts. The Dogpound shared a hardcore workout video clip of the 24-year-old model.
Lori performs pull-ups to squats in the clip while flaunting her flat abs. She also does strength training, Pilates, boxing, horse riding, and a healthy diet. This diet is not for the weak, but Lori is about as strong as they come!