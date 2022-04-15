Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Toned Body in Swimsuit

The fans that have been following her for a while understand that the way Lori travels requires serious logistics. Yet, she always seems to be on top of things and manages to look amazing in the process.

Lori Harvey gets that there is a process to organizing a vacation in style. The socialite shared a photo on Instagram during her beach vacation in the Bahamas. She was all smiles walking along the beach dressed in a fitting swimsuit.

Lori was stunning in the beige Coco Chanel swimsuit paired with navy blue and gold head wrap. She then accessorized her look with a gold body chain and large gold hoops. The socialite typically chooses a look that can be versatile and comfortable at the same time.

Apart from her career and entrepreneurial pursuits, fitness is one of Lori’s passions. With her banging body, it is evident that she has a regimen that works for her!