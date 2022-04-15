Elsa Hosk Wearing Coach Is 'Excited For Coachella'

Elsa Hosk is wearing Coach to Coachella, and she even started an Instagram hashtag to set the trend. The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who is fronting the brand's latest campaign for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection, posed in Coach gear for photographer John Juniper, announcing she'll be rocking the luxury fashion label at the music festival this weekend with some clever wordplay in her caption.
"Getting excited for COACHella💕❤️🌸🌷🌺," she wrote alongside a pair of snaps of herself in a sunny rose garden, reeling in over 88,800 likes from her 7.5 million followers.
