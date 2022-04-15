Elsa Hosk Wearing Coach Is 'Excited For Coachella'

Elsa Hosk is wearing Coach to Coachella, and she even started an Instagram hashtag to set the trend. The former Victoria's Secret Angel, who is fronting the brand's latest campaign for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection, posed in Coach gear for photographer John Juniper, announcing she'll be rocking the luxury fashion label at the music festival this weekend with some clever wordplay in her caption.

"Getting excited for COACHella💕❤️🌸🌷🌺," she wrote alongside a pair of snaps of herself in a sunny rose garden, reeling in over 88,800 likes from her 7.5 million followers.

Scroll for the pics!

Stunning In White

Shutterstock | 2131613

Added to her page on April 12, the photos included a close-up of Hosk holding up a mauve purse over her head. She wore a white shirt dress and sported romantic braids in her hair, tied with mauve and fuchsia mini scrunchies. Posing backed by a towering red rose bush beneath a cerulean-blue sky, the supermodel shot a sultry stare at the camera, with the close angle highlighting her ruby lips.

A swipe to the next slide saw the Swedish beauty straddling a bike and soaking up the sun. She rested her elbow on the handlebar and posed with her thighs apart, showing off her lean legs and pink flip-flops.

The New Coach Campaign

Trendy wheels seem to be the theme of Hosk's new Coach campaign, with additional snaps shared by the photographer showing the supermodel at a skateboard park. She wore jeans shorts that reached her knees and a denim jacket over a printed tee, finishing off the look with brown socks and fuzzy sandals decorated with daisies. In two of the photos, she held a skateboard on her lap, while in a third snap she had a yellow flower between her lips and another one sticking out of her sock.

"Always love shooting my favorite girl," Juniper captioned the slideshow. "She’s as cool as they come."

Cassie Vibes

Giphy | euphoria

With only one day to go until Coachella 2022, fans were thrilled to learn that Hosk will be making an appearance at the music festival headlined this year by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd.

"Can’t wait to see your fits," one Instagrammer exclaimed in the comments, while another user asked which of the artists she was most excited to see. Many complimented her boho look, with one person telling her she looked "like a living barbie doll."

"You look too good 😍 I loooove your style, such an inspiration!!" gushed a fourth fan, while a fifth commenter remarked on her resemblance to Euphoria's Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney in the hit HBO series.

Hosk shouted off the festival with a "CoachAtCoachella" hashtag and tagged Coach in the post.

Her Etro Shoot

Shutterstock | 696262

After becoming a mother for the first time last year, Hosk didn't wait too long to get back to work. Aside from her collaboration with Coach, the supermodel has been keeping busy with a lingerie shoot for Loungewear and is also starring in the new Etro campaign.

Having rocked the Italian fashion brand at the 2019 Venice Film Festival (see photo above), the 33-year-old is now repping the label in a boho-inspired shoot for the new Liquid Paisley collection. She has a gorgeous campaign photo of herself clad in yellow grabbing attention on social media.

