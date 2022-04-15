Elsa Hosk Wearing Coach Is 'Excited For Coachella'

With only one day to go until Coachella 2022, fans were thrilled to learn that Hosk will be making an appearance at the music festival headlined this year by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd.

"Can’t wait to see your fits," one Instagrammer exclaimed in the comments, while another user asked which of the artists she was most excited to see. Many complimented her boho look, with one person telling her she looked "like a living barbie doll."

"You look too good 😍 I loooove your style, such an inspiration!!" gushed a fourth fan, while a fifth commenter remarked on her resemblance to Euphoria's Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney in the hit HBO series.

Hosk shouted off the festival with a "CoachAtCoachella" hashtag and tagged Coach in the post.