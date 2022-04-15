Alessandra Ambrosio Is On Fire In Swimsuit

The long-legged Brazilian model has had one of the best careers in fashion and modeling. Her hourglass figure, graceful appeal, and positive attitude have boosted her career, gaining over 10.9 million followers on Instagram .

The Brazilian superstar is one of the wealthiest supermodels in the world. But she's not only a supermodel; she has also been a fashion brand ambassador and now an international fashion designer. If there is anyone that knows how to expand their empire in the fashion industry, it is Alessandra!