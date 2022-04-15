Elsa Hosk In Hermes Says 'Coffee First'

Supermodel Elsa Hosk made coffee her top priority as she took to Instagram to show off her OOTD. Going full vintage queen in a leather trench coat from YULIAWAVE, the former Victoria's Secret Angel bared her insane abs in a seriously cropped blazer by Havre Studio, posing a storm with an iced latte in hand.

Check it out below!

Coffee, But Make It Chic

Wikimedia | Anjaagnieszka

Opting for a cream palette that complemented her blond locks, Hosk cut a lean figure in light-toned boyfriend jeans, posing with one hand in her pocket to highlight her svelte waist. She rocked white sneakers and a brown handbag to go with her revealing blazer, which came with chic lapels and a mini breast pocket.

The 33-year-old topped off the look with a Hermes hat, making sure to tag the brand in her post. "Coffee first," she wrote alongside a four-part slideshow that captured her in a parking lot.

'Flea Market Girl'

Shutterstock | 2131613

It's no surprise that Hosk chose to shop at the Emily Ratajkowski-approved Havre thrift store for her outerwear. Ever glamorous on the red carpet, the Swedish supermodel is a huge fan of thrift stores and has even described herself as a "flea market" girl on Instagram.

Proving that she's just as comfortable in street-market clothes as she is in designerwear, the mother-of-one, who gave birth to her daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly last year, took her baby out for a stroll at a flea market over the weekend, delivering casual-chic mommy vibes in red pants and a loose-fitting purple tee.

"Once a flea market girl always a flea market girl," she captioned a trio of snaps wherein she rocked a tie-dye bucket hat.

Her 'Go-To Outfit'

Giphy | Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

While fans are used to her flamboyant lingerie looks on the runway, the Victoria's Secret model goes for a more casual style in her everyday look. Unveiling her "go-to outfit" on the Gram on April 13, Hosk said she's typically partial to "slouchy pants, sneakers, and an oversize shirt." Demonstrating the look with a stylish fit from Aritzia, she put her sculpted abs and braless cleavage on show in an unbuttoned striped shirt worn with a sleek leather jacket.

"You look like sunshine," one fan said in the comments, with another user dubbing her a "style icon."

Her daughter seems to be following in her footsteps regarding fashion, with a picture recently shared by the proud mom showing the toddler holding a clear Chanel bag. In the image, the little one is wearing a linen bucket hat and an elegant embroidered dress.

Turning Heads In Etro

Shutterstock | 2131613

Fans recently checking out her feed were able to admire the supermodel in the new Etro campaign, with the gorgeous blonde posing on the grass in a yellow thigh-skimming set from the Liquid Paisley collection. Spreading open in booty shorts and a loose shirt worn over a crop top, she held a green purse between her legs, topping off the look with a stylish bucket hat.

