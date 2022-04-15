Elsa Hosk In Hermes Says 'Coffee First'

While fans are used to her flamboyant lingerie looks on the runway, the Victoria's Secret model goes for a more casual style in her everyday look. Unveiling her "go-to outfit" on the Gram on April 13, Hosk said she's typically partial to "slouchy pants, sneakers, and an oversize shirt." Demonstrating the look with a stylish fit from Aritzia, she put her sculpted abs and braless cleavage on show in an unbuttoned striped shirt worn with a sleek leather jacket.
"You look like sunshine," one fan said in the comments, with another user dubbing her a "style icon."
Her daughter seems to be following in her footsteps regarding fashion, with a picture recently shared by the proud mom showing the toddler holding a clear Chanel bag. In the image, the little one is wearing a linen bucket hat and an elegant embroidered dress.