Elsa Hosk In Hermes Says 'Coffee First'

It's no surprise that Hosk chose to shop at the Emily Ratajkowski-approved Havre thrift store for her outerwear. Ever glamorous on the red carpet, the Swedish supermodel is a huge fan of thrift stores and has even described herself as a "flea market" girl on Instagram.

Proving that she's just as comfortable in street-market clothes as she is in designerwear, the mother-of-one, who gave birth to her daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly last year, took her baby out for a stroll at a flea market over the weekend, delivering casual-chic mommy vibes in red pants and a loose-fitting purple tee.

"Once a flea market girl always a flea market girl," she captioned a trio of snaps wherein she rocked a tie-dye bucket hat.