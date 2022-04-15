Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Leggy Alo Yoga

A gorgeous snap of Alexandra Daddario is turning heads on Instagram. The 36-year-old actress continues to shout out popular activewear brand Alo Yoga on her own account, although this image was gaining likes over on the company feed.

Daddario comes with an influencer edge, with this photo showing her indoors, all smiles, and fresh-faced as she posed in a thigh-skimming Alo sweater dress - perfect for loungewear. The Cityscape Sweatshirt Dress perfectly flattered The White Lotus star's famous figure, and Alo is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.