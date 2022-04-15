Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Leggy Alo Yoga

A gorgeous snap of Alexandra Daddario is turning heads on Instagram. The 36-year-old actress continues to shout out popular activewear brand Alo Yoga on her own account, although this image was gaining likes over on the company feed.

Daddario comes with an influencer edge, with this photo showing her indoors, all smiles, and fresh-faced as she posed in a thigh-skimming Alo sweater dress - perfect for loungewear. The Cityscape Sweatshirt Dress perfectly flattered The White Lotus star's famous figure, and Alo is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.

Stuns In Alo Yoga Loungewear

Scroll for the photo. Alo is also fronted by its main celebrity face, supermodel Kendall Jenner. Alexandra posed by chic wood furnishings and from a country-chic kitchen/living area. The blue-eyed beauty was all legs in her cream and belted dress, with the satin-effect waist tie accentuating her slender figure as she sent out chilled vibes via messy hair and a discreet makeup finish.

Daddario opened leaning back against the table, then returning for a side view as she clutched her hands close to her chest. No further flourishes for the girl who needs none.

A caption from Alo named-dropped Alexandra, reading: "All smiles with @alexandradaddario in our just-dropped cityscape sweatshirt dress 🕊link in bio to get her look before it's gone! #inmyalo."

Daddario had last shouted out Alo Yoga on her own Instagram back in late March, posing kneeling on a couch and in a plunging, spaghetti strap, and bright green minidress." I propped the phone on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the 10 second timer @alo," the Baywatch bombshell had written.

A Total Yoga Nut

Alexandra had already confirmed she does a "ton" of yoga ahead of 2017-released movie Baywatch, and she reconfirmed this last year while opening up to Byrdie. The newly-engaged star told the outlet:

"I’ve tried to get into meditation more. I've also focused on connecting with people. It's about not letting people into your life who don't serve you and refocusing who you have around you. I also do a lot of yoga now that yoga is open. And I have a wonderful partner who's helped me throughout this reopening journey. I feel very lucky, having someone to go through it with."

Not Just Loungewear

2022 has brought Daddario climbing the fashion ranks, with March seeing her shout-out luxury French designer Dior as she attended its Paris Fashion Week show.

