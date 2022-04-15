Emily Ratajkowski Hikes Up Inamorata Dress

Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski has been showing off her famous backside while promoting her best-selling Inamorata brand. Proving she's got brains as well as a supermodel figure, the 30-year-old this week featured on her 2017-founded brand's social media, with an Instagram post taking her somewhere beachy.

EmRata was clad in the Mosaic prints now becoming iconic thanks to those matching sets, although this look was more minidress than a two-piece pants look. Emily was snapped super close-up - anyone unsure if it was her only needed to tap for the confirmation tagging.

The Latest

Hiker Fern Baird Still Missing 6 Months Later

Samuel Little Confessed To Killing 93 Women

'Doctor Death': The Man Who Killed Over 200 Patients

'I Don't Know How To Feel': Jodie Comer On Villanelle And That Shocking Finale

'I Will Never Get Married Again': Kaley Cuoco Gets Candid On Personal Life

Stuns In Beachy Look

Scroll for the photo. Emily has been out in the Cayman Islands, largely promoting her Mesh Collection and rocking stunning looks amid sunset beach horizons.

The "Blurred Lines" star made it crystal clear she's boss, seen backside to the camera and in a cut-out and tight dress in orange, white, brown, and green mosaic prints - white piping chopped up the edgy shapes, with Emily also rocking a bit of a thigh gap. The mom of one posed with both hands to her side, also just about lifting up the dress for a touch of cheek flash. "Mosaic," the caption read.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

See More Photos Below

Emily, this year fronting luxury designer Versace and last year releasing her My Body book, has opened up on Inamorata, a brand that champions inclusivity. She's likewise applied her feminine-first mentality to her designs, telling Glamour:

"Whether you’re wearing a suit and doing everything you can to not be thought of as a woman, you’re still thought of in that way. Sexism is so subtle, people don’t realise they’re treating you differently, but as a woman, you realise that people aren’t actually listening to what you’re saying or taking you seriously."

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Eco-Friendly And U.S.-Made

Shutterstock | 1296406

The London-born star, who has spent most of her life in the U.S. after being raised in Southern California, added:

"I do this thing, we call them Em Rat-me-downs in my girl crew, where I share all my products with them, like ‘you try this, you take this’. I don’t waste a drop or throw anything away. Plus, my swim line is made entirely in the US and we’re working to make it as eco-friendly as possible."

Inamorata is based on the "Rata" part of Emily's last name, which is of Polish origin.

Fronting Versace

Emily joins the A-Listers this year fronting Versace. She's joined by singer Dua Lipa, supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus "WAP" star Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

A Tour Inside Devin Booker's Luxurious Arizona Home

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Salma Hayek Shares Inspiring Message While Receiving Walk Of Fame Star

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.