Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira shows surfing expertise while surfing the Atlantic ocean in Rio de Janeiro. The Guinness World record holder seemed to be enjoying time at the sea while she wore a beautiful bikini while using a surfing board.
Surfer Maya Gabeira In Bikini Shows Surfing Expertise
Maya In Rio De Janeiro
Maya showed off her surfing expertise while wielding a surfing board on the Atlantic ocean in Rio de Janeiro. The sports star, who is religious with skincare, was seen riding the waves at sea this month. She was all smiles as she enjoyed the warm water and deliciously strong wind. Her blonde hair was being blown by the wind as Maya seemed to be having a fantastic time at sea. The Instagram photos in which she tagged photographer Ana Catarina was captioned: "Rio de Janeiro! Thank you family and friends! And also the warm water and strong wind💙🙏 I went📸@anacatarinaphoto".
Ana Catarina Shares Beautiful Photos Of Maya
Celebrity photographer and aquaholic Ana Catarina posted the photos which she had taken of Maya in Rio de Janeiro. The celebrity photographer who had a knack for taking beautiful pictures of surfers, swimmers, and water lovers shared yet another beautiful photo, this time a photo of Maya riding the waves of the Atlantic. She captioned it, "Shine bright like a diamond! Happy days with her in RJ! How delicious to have @maya in warm water, wind and marola."
Maya Sets Two World Records After Accident
Despite facing a life-threatening accident in 2013, Maya went on to set two records of the highest waves ever surfed by anyone in 2018 when she surfed a surge of 68 feet and went on to set another record in February 2020 when she broke her own record by surfing a wave of 73.5 feet; the biggest anyone had surfed that season and the largest wave ever surfed by a woman. The accident which Maya had in 2013 had taken her five years of rehabilitation and three surgeries to recover while doctors advised her to stop. Maya told CNN that the accident had changed her mindset toward the sport.
Changing The Norm For Women Surfers
Maya, who grew up in Brazil, was a dancer before moving to Hawaii at 17 to pursue a career in surfing. Maya said that she has always admired the boys who had been involved in the sport and always thought that there needed to be a woman doing the same thing. "I think that unconsciously really drove me… I felt there needed to be a woman doing that. I wanted to be that person", she says.