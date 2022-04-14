Surfer Maya Gabeira In Bikini Shows Surfing Expertise

Despite facing a life-threatening accident in 2013, Maya went on to set two records of the highest waves ever surfed by anyone in 2018 when she surfed a surge of 68 feet and went on to set another record in February 2020 when she broke her own record by surfing a wave of 73.5 feet; the biggest anyone had surfed that season and the largest wave ever surfed by a woman. The accident which Maya had in 2013 had taken her five years of rehabilitation and three surgeries to recover while doctors advised her to stop. Maya told CNN that the accident had changed her mindset toward the sport.