NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Bulls For Five Players In Proposed Blockbuster

The Lakers are expected to explore the trade if they no longer believe that the tandem of Davis and James could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending Davis to his hometown, the Lakers would be acquiring an immediate frontcourt replacement for him in Vucevic. Though he's not as good as Davis, Vucevic could still make a huge impact for the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

Vucevic would give the Lakers a more durable starting-caliber center who can score, rebound, facilitate the ball, protect the rim, and space the floor. This season, the 31-year-old center is averaging 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.