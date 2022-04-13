After suffering a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, most NBA fans are eager to know what the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to do this summer. The Lakers may have missed the 2022 NBA Playoffs but with LeBron James still on their roster, it is highly unlikely for them to consider undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Instead of taking a different route, the Lakers are expected to add quality players who would help James bring the team back to the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.
NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Bulls For Five Players In Proposed Blockbuster
The Latest
Proposed Lakers-Bulls Trade
One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Lakers this summer is the Chicago Bulls. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable Anthony Davis to join his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Davis, Russell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Bulls in exchange for Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Troy Brown Jr., and Tony Bradley.
Bringing Two Former Lakers Back
The proposed blockbuster trade would feature the return of two former Lakers to Los Angeles this summer. Ball and Caruso may not be as accomplished as Westbrook, but Piercey believes that they would be a much better fit alongside James.
"A reunion with Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso makes for a feel-good story, but it may make practical sense as well. They’re both high IQ guards that provide value both on defense and off-ball. They’re both anti-Westbrook players, meaning that they can play with LeBron James."
Lakers Swap Anthony Davis For Nikola Vucevic
The Lakers are expected to explore the trade if they no longer believe that the tandem of Davis and James could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending Davis to his hometown, the Lakers would be acquiring an immediate frontcourt replacement for him in Vucevic. Though he's not as good as Davis, Vucevic could still make a huge impact for the Lakers on both ends of the floor.
Vucevic would give the Lakers a more durable starting-caliber center who can score, rebound, facilitate the ball, protect the rim, and space the floor. This season, the 31-year-old center is averaging 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Bulls Add Two Veteran All-Stars
The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Bulls if they suffer an early exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Instead of running it back next season, the suggested trade would enable them to overhaul their roster around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Davis may have dealt with injuries this season but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be a massive upgrade over Vucevic in the Bulls' frontcourt.
Meanwhile, the Bulls would be taking a huge gamble on Westbrook in the hypothetical trade. If he could regain his MVP form, Westbrook would provide a major improvement in the Bulls' backcourt. If he struggles once again next season, the Bulls could simply let him walk away when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.