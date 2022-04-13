NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Bradley Beal For Package Centered On RJ Barrett In Proposed Blockbuster

Aside from Barrett, the Wizards would also be receiving Reddish and two future first-round picks. Reddish is another talented prospect that the Wizards could develop alongside their young core of Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert. Being traded to a rebuilding team would benefit Reddish as they could give him more time to improve his performance on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Fournier is only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, the Wizards could easily flip Fournier for a young player and/or a future draft pick.