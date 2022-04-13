NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Bradley Beal For Package Centered On RJ Barrett In Proposed Blockbuster

Wikimedia | Rashinseita

Sports
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trade block in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Beal but if they fail to build a legitimate title contender around him, most people believe that Beal may finally consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington this summer. Once he demands a trade, the Wizards would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.

The Latest

Gugu Mbatha-Raw In Armani Makes Big Choices

NBA News: ESPN Insider Shares Details Of Kevin Durant-James Harden 'Conflict' In Brooklyn

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Could Be Traded To Bulls For Five Players In Proposed Blockbuster

MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Won't Sign An Extension This Season

NFL News: Miles Sanders Shares His Honest Thoughts On Jalen Hurts

Bradley Beal To New York Knicks

Wikimedia | Flickr upload bot

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Beal from the Wizards is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network created a list of trade packages that the Knicks could build to land a superstar on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Beal to New York, Piercey suggests that the Knicks could offer the Wizards RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Sports

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

By Chris Woolridge

Bradley Beal Passes Wizards' Throne To RJ Barrett

Giphy | NBC Sports Washington

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if Beal is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By sending him to the Knicks, the Wizards would be receiving the assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Barrett would give the Wizards a new centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington. Barrett may not be as good as Beal right now but in his first three years in the league, he has shown huge superstar potential and the capability to lead a team.

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

NFL News: Former Teammate Says Aaron Rodgers Is Selfish

Wizards Get Another Young Player & Draft Assets

Wikimedia | TempleM

Aside from Barrett, the Wizards would also be receiving Reddish and two future first-round picks. Reddish is another talented prospect that the Wizards could develop alongside their young core of Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert. Being traded to a rebuilding team would benefit Reddish as they could give him more time to improve his performance on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Fournier is only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, the Wizards could easily flip Fournier for a young player and/or a future draft pick.

Knicks Finally Acquire A Legitimate Superstar

Wikimedia | Rashinseita

Trading Barrett would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal's caliber. The successful acquisition of Beal this summer would fulfill the Knicks' dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. He would give the Knicks one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a good playmaker and a decent floor spacer.

This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. However, before going all-in for Beal, the Knicks should first get an assurance from him that he intends to stay long-term in New York.

Read Next

Must Read

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

She 'Needs To Go': Tamra Judge Doesn't Want This 'RHOC' Star Back For Season 17

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Ex Gymnast Ally Raisman Reveals Pilates Help To Toughen Her Legs

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.