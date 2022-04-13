Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trade block in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Beal but if they fail to build a legitimate title contender around him, most people believe that Beal may finally consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington this summer. Once he demands a trade, the Wizards would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Bradley Beal For Package Centered On RJ Barrett In Proposed Blockbuster
Bradley Beal To New York Knicks
One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Beal from the Wizards is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network created a list of trade packages that the Knicks could build to land a superstar on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Beal to New York, Piercey suggests that the Knicks could offer the Wizards RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.
Bradley Beal Passes Wizards' Throne To RJ Barrett
The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if Beal is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By sending him to the Knicks, the Wizards would be receiving the assets that they need to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Barrett would give the Wizards a new centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington. Barrett may not be as good as Beal right now but in his first three years in the league, he has shown huge superstar potential and the capability to lead a team.
Wizards Get Another Young Player & Draft Assets
Aside from Barrett, the Wizards would also be receiving Reddish and two future first-round picks. Reddish is another talented prospect that the Wizards could develop alongside their young core of Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert. Being traded to a rebuilding team would benefit Reddish as they could give him more time to improve his performance on both ends of the floor.
Meanwhile, Fournier is only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, the Wizards could easily flip Fournier for a young player and/or a future draft pick.
Knicks Finally Acquire A Legitimate Superstar
Trading Barrett would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Beal's caliber. The successful acquisition of Beal this summer would fulfill the Knicks' dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. He would give the Knicks one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a good playmaker and a decent floor spacer.
This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. However, before going all-in for Beal, the Knicks should first get an assurance from him that he intends to stay long-term in New York.