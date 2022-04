This year, everything is returning in trend after two long years of fashion apathy, no thanks to the Pandemic. While Coach's Pillow Bag, a.k.a. Tabby was an instant hit when it first entered the market, it took a hit during the compulsory lockdown. Luckily for the English brand, as things are returning to normal, so is the love for the Tabby Pillows.

Coach tapped brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez as the face of its reinvented Pillow bag, and she revealed that she wants one for Mother's Day.