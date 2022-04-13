'It's Just Not Possible': Bella Hadid In Pre-Spring Ralph Lauren Dress Talks 'Perfection'

"Fashion can make or break you and if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you."

According to Vogue, plunging headfirst into the fashion world as a teenager took its toll on Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid. She dealt with scrutiny from a young age that influenced her self-identity and body image, causing her to get a nose job at 14! Years later, that's one regret she nurses because she believed she could've grown to love her nose.

"When you are forced to be perfect every day, in every picture, you start to look at yourself and need to see perfection at all times, and it’s just not possible."

Wearing Pre-Fall Ralph Lauren

Bella wore a blue Ralph Lauren Pre-Spring 22 Krystina Faille Evening Dress that molded the shape of her body. The dress embodied the simplicity with which Bella deals with her life outside the cameras.

She spoke about her struggle with control within influencing her outer actions. Unlike some of her peers, Bella doesn't fancy the partying aspect of being a model. She said,

"I don’t have FOMO for parties or going out. I have FOMO for work. If I say no to something and someone else does it, that’s hard for me. I hate it."

A Significant Achievement

Bella considered the Vogue cover story a significant stepping stone in her career. To date, she can't find the words to express her excitement.

"I keep writing paragraphs and paragraphs about this cover and how I feel but no words seem to define what this means to me! Will try to wrap my thoughts up by tomorrow !😂Thank you everyone …. Your support is everything to me!! This is crazy!"

A Lifetime Partnership With Ralph Lauren

Wearing a Ralph Lauren dress on such a special occasion wasn't a fluke, as the model has consistently expressed her love for the brand. Last month, she walked at the Ralph Lauren Fall-Winter show in New York during fashion week.

"I get tears in my eyes when I walk this show! To work around and watch Mr Ralph Lauren work… (along with his wonderful team…) it’s one of the biggest honors of my life for me… truly … a legend in all that he does and just absolutely the most lovely human being in the world. I just feel lucky. Thank you to the entire Ralph Lauren team. I really love you all."

Stepping Into Hollywood

Harper's Bazaar reported that the model plans to add another feather to her cap as she's rumored to be in a new season of the Hulu series, Ramy coming this year. There's no concrete information on Bella's role yet.

