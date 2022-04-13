'It's Just Not Possible': Bella Hadid In Pre-Spring Ralph Lauren Dress Talks 'Perfection'

Bella wore a blue Ralph Lauren Pre-Spring 22 Krystina Faille Evening Dress that molded the shape of her body. The dress embodied the simplicity with which Bella deals with her life outside the cameras.

She spoke about her struggle with control within influencing her outer actions. Unlike some of her peers, Bella doesn't fancy the partying aspect of being a model. She said,

"I don’t have FOMO for parties or going out. I have FOMO for work. If I say no to something and someone else does it, that’s hard for me. I hate it."