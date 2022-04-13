'It's Just Not Possible': Bella Hadid In Pre-Spring Ralph Lauren Dress Talks 'Perfection'

"Fashion can make or break you and if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you."
According to Vogue, plunging headfirst into the fashion world as a teenager took its toll on Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid. She dealt with scrutiny from a young age that influenced her self-identity and body image, causing her to get a nose job at 14! Years later, that's one regret she nurses because she believed she could've grown to love her nose.
"When you are forced to be perfect every day, in every picture, you start to look at yourself and need to see perfection at all times, and it’s just not possible."