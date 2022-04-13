Gugu Mbatha-Raw In Armani Makes Big Choices

Giorgio Armani's Crossroad series returns with 12 new leading ladies telling their stories in exciting interviews and cities. Episode three covered British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw as she reminisced on her acting career so far. The interviewer met her in London, and they talked about life since her graduation from the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Gugu dished on career stereotypes, especially "British clichés, career-defining moments and the power of theatre as a medium" of expression in the world today.

Early Days In Her Career

Gugu told Armani that she loves tea (very British) and started her career in Hollywood on a Hamlet production without having a fallback plan. Luckily for her, critiques loved the show launching her further into the American film market. As a biracial actress, representation is everything to her since she's always dealt with duality based on her status. The Beyond the Light actress admitted that it wasn't easy in the beginning to accept the reality of her situation, and she lived in denial for the longest time. However, now, she's ready to embrace her identity and use her voice to tell her story.

Entertainment

Making Big Choices

"When I think about choices, I always try to tap into my instincts. It's hard in the world now. There are so many distractions, so many pressures. A lot of information, and I think to be able to distil that information, and distil your attention to really listen to yourself. And I think as an actor you're always inhabiting different emotions and personalities. So, to be able to have the tools to bring you almost back to neutral, listen to your gut and your soul. That's really what I return to when I have a big choice to make. ”

'If I Wasn't An Actor...'

If she wasn't an actor, Gugu would be a painter. She said,

"I really love the state of flow that you get when you're painting. You lose track of time. It's been a really healing process for me."

She auctioned some of the paintings for some causes like Black Lives Matter, and she said, "they also gave the artwork another layer of meaning."

More Episodes Available

The first two episodes featuring Brazilian Model Valentina Sampaio and Italian Actress Matilda de Angelis already aired on Armani's YouTube channel. There are nine more episodes featuring forces to reckon with in their careers slated to drop for the year.

