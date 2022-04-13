Brazilian professional surfer Silvana Lima is a strong, beautiful, and determined woman. Thanks to her courage and perseverance, she was able to get sponsorship despite being turned down by various surf-wear brands. Being proud of your body and showcasing it for the world to see despite not having the look of a model required confidence. She has been uploading photos in a bikini and putting her gorgeous form on display.
Surfer Silvana Lima In Bikini Swims With Dog
Bikini Time
Lima took to her Instagram page with pictures taking leisurely bikini snaps with her pet at the beach. The photos showed the talented surfer in a sky blue bikini bra with pink and black underwear. She touched it up with a colorful sun protection hat. Holding her beautiful pet to the sky, the picture featured them having a great time at the beach. The photos showed she was having an amazing time at the beach with her pet.
Desert Look
The surfer posted a picture as she donned another bikini in the desert. She was clad in a red and white string bikini, seated on the sand in the desert. Other accessories included a multilayer necklace, sunshades, and a scarf. The sun rays shining down on her skin enlightened the tattoo ink and captivated its beauty. Lima, who enjoys swimsuit moments to the fullest, wore a beautiful smile as the surfer's tattoo body was on full display to her 161 thousand fans on Instagram.
Surfing Career
Determination was one of the greatest traits of the Brazilian surfer. Born in Paracuru, Ceará in Brazil, she grew up in a snack shack owned by her parents. This determination made her train herself how to surf at the age of seven. Her talent grew over the years, and she was able to take her to various surfing competitions. In 2005, she became the first woman who ever had the record of a perfect score of 10 in a competition in Hawaii. That was just a start for the pro surfer as she recorded two more perfect rides. Though she was proud of all these achievements, her greatest accomplishment to her was helping her family. She has been able to help her mother and brother thanks to her surfing career.
Lima's Injury
Being a great surfer and moving from one dangerous stage to another posed risks of injuries. The pro surfer tore her anterior cruciate ligament at a competition on the Gold Coast in Australia. She had to be put on the sidelines for the whole season in 2012. The surfer had to undergo three painful surgeries, but she was finally able to get through the pain. Lima took to the gym, had physiotherapy, maintained a healthy diet, and slept well to regain her full 100% control. Dreaming big was not hard for the athlete, and she had a dream of being the world champion someday. The surfer is not so far from fulfilling her dreams as she is the only Brazilian among the best surfers in the world.