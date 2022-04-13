Surfer Silvana Lima In Bikini Swims With Dog

Determination was one of the greatest traits of the Brazilian surfer. Born in Paracuru, Ceará in Brazil, she grew up in a snack shack owned by her parents. This determination made her train herself how to surf at the age of seven. Her talent grew over the years, and she was able to take her to various surfing competitions. In 2005, she became the first woman who ever had the record of a perfect score of 10 in a competition in Hawaii. That was just a start for the pro surfer as she recorded two more perfect rides. Though she was proud of all these achievements, her greatest accomplishment to her was helping her family. She has been able to help her mother and brother thanks to her surfing career.