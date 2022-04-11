CJ Perry In Bikini Celebrates WWE Friendships

Former WWE superstar Lana, now known as C.J. Perry, is a fiercely loyal friend, and you can tell from the way her people rally around her despite her dramatic exit from the franchise. This weekend, she attended fellow wrestler and friend Alexa Bliss' wedding alongside some of her colleagues-turned-friends, and it was an emotional moment for her.

C.J. penned a lengthy note (as is characteristic of her) saying how much she missed her friends from WWE and couldn't wait to link up again. That's not the first time C.J. has shown love to those she considers family.

Keep reading to see other occasions.