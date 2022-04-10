'All Hands On Deck': Gabrielle Union On Balancing Work, Motherhood, And Marriage

Maybe finding a work-life balance is a myth, especially for a woman like Union. But her family is her priority, so when she began working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, she assumed she would see more of them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Union has discussed her Zoom meeting schedule, saying she is often on Zoom calls from 9 am to 7 pm.
At the end of the day, despite her exhaustion, she still participates in bedtime routines like stories, baths, and snacks. For her, working from home has taken a larger toll on her home life than her regular work routine. Nevertheless, she finds ways to spend time with her children every day.
Maintaining her marriage comes down to date nights and working together as a team. Every Saturday night is reserved for dates, which might involve getting together with friends or driving a golf cart to see their neighbor, Kim Kardashian. Sometimes they stay home, drink wine, dance, and remember to enjoy each other. As Union said, "We just try to find each other."
