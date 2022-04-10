'All Hands On Deck': Gabrielle Union On Balancing Work, Motherhood, And Marriage

Union describes her feelings toward her work life as passionate, and there is no doubt that she loves to work. She sat with her kids, following their request that she quit working, and explained to them that she needed her work in her life but that it did not take away from her love of being their mother.

From that point on, she has strived to be there as much as possible while still starting companies and working on-set. Union has branched into fashion, skincare, and now baby products. This year, she also announced the launch of a new company, Proudly, which specifically addresses the needs of brown and black children.

In her interview with Jessica Morton Curry, Union also noted the necessity of work for her and her family. She supports three households besides her own and so does not "have the luxury of not working and just being...present".

Please scroll down to find out how she strives for balance and copes when she fails and who she turns to for support.