'All Hands On Deck': Gabrielle Union On Balancing Work, Motherhood, And Marriage

Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Tiara Winter-Schorr

Gabrielle Union, currently starring in Disney's reboot of Cheaper by the Dozen, is more than just an actress. She is also an entrepreneur, a mother, and a wife. She recently sat down with children's author Jessica Curry Morton to discuss the trade-offs and anxieties that come with being a working mother.

Union also discussed her upcoming projects, working from home, and trying to find balance. Please scroll down to learn more about her support network and how she manages to do it all.

The Latest

Halle Berry Shows Off Rigid 'Fitness Friday' Abs

'I Was So Rail Thin For So Long': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Addresses Eating Disorder After Ice Cream Outing

Gemma Chan Stuns In Elizabeth Taylor-Inspired Chain Dress

Lori Harvey Can't Get Enough Of Her Lady Dior Mini Bag

Kendall Jenner Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

A 'Normal Family'

Shutterstock | 842245

When Union married NBA star Dwayne Wade in 2014, the two had already been dating for several years. She became a stepmom to Zaya, who is now 14, Zaire, who is 20, and Xavier, who is 7. Three years ago, she and Wade became parents to Kaavia, born via surrogacy. Wade has full custody of his children, but Union plays a prominent role in their life as a mother.

Despite Wade's impressive income, Union decided to keep working after her marriage. As reported by Scary Mommy in April of 2021, her stepkids wanted to be a "normal family" and pressed her to be a stay-at-home mom.

Part of her journey has been to provide them with normalcy while also honoring her own needs as a person. Please keep reading to find out what she told her kids and how they moved forward.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

A Passion For Work

Shutterstock | 673594

Union describes her feelings toward her work life as passionate, and there is no doubt that she loves to work. She sat with her kids, following their request that she quit working, and explained to them that she needed her work in her life but that it did not take away from her love of being their mother.

From that point on, she has strived to be there as much as possible while still starting companies and working on-set. Union has branched into fashion, skincare, and now baby products. This year, she also announced the launch of a new company, Proudly, which specifically addresses the needs of brown and black children.

In her interview with Jessica Morton Curry, Union also noted the necessity of work for her and her family. She supports three households besides her own and so does not "have the luxury of not working and just being...present".

Please scroll down to find out how she strives for balance and copes when she fails and who she turns to for support.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Finding Balance

Shutterstock | 842245

Maybe finding a work-life balance is a myth, especially for a woman like Union. But her family is her priority, so when she began working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, she assumed she would see more of them. Nothing could be further from the truth. Union has discussed her Zoom meeting schedule, saying she is often on Zoom calls from 9 am to 7 pm.

At the end of the day, despite her exhaustion, she still participates in bedtime routines like stories, baths, and snacks. For her, working from home has taken a larger toll on her home life than her regular work routine. Nevertheless, she finds ways to spend time with her children every day.

Maintaining her marriage comes down to date nights and working together as a team. Every Saturday night is reserved for dates, which might involve getting together with friends or driving a golf cart to see their neighbor, Kim Kardashian. Sometimes they stay home, drink wine, dance, and remember to enjoy each other. As Union said, "We just try to find each other."

Please keep reading for the last section on her support network and her controversial decision.

Finding Her Village

Getty | Tibrina Hobson

While maintaining her career, Union has learned to rely on her "village", which for her consists of family members and nannies. Her younger sister lives with Union, Wade, and their kids. She also relies heavily on all her sisters, mother, mother-in-law, and niece. As she said, "it's all hands on deck" to ensure the children in her family are tended to and guided properly.

Her decision to rely on a nanny or multiple nannies was met with some criticism from her father and onlookers. Union asserted that there is no shame in hiring someone well-qualified and trained to be in childcare.

She makes a valid point, and no mother should feel shame in hiring help or needing help. As Union strives to be a successful mother and a successful businesswoman, she proves to be a solid model for all women.

Although a specific launch date for Proudly has not been announced, you can keep track of their product releases here.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Surfer Malia Manuel In Bikini Enjoys A Brew

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

Alexa Bliss In Bikini Doesn't Miss 'Competition Diets'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.