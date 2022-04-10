Last week, Kendall Jenner, 26, flaunted her long legs in a short blue print gown from Maisie Wilen and wowed fans with her new Spring fashion. The model's latest outfits drew inspiration from the early 21st century when simple was chic, and she's bringing back that Y2K fashion.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress
Kendall Flaunts Her Long Legs
Kendall showed off her long, toned legs in a blue and white print mini dress sans bra. She braided her red hair into a single low ponytail and adorned her face with shiny silver sunshades and a small pair of hoop earrings.
The supermodel carried a small white handbag to complete her ongoing Y2k-style and wore high-heeled slippers, making her legs look even longer. Somewhere hidden in the multi-picture slide, Kendall showed off her Tequila brand - Drinks 818, the official alcohol for her family's new reality TV show.
Kendall Sends Drinks 818 To The Premiere
Kendall was noticeably the only family member absent at Thursday's new show's premiere. According to E! Kendall's absence was unavoidable because she fell sick. Luckily a part of her made it to the event in the form of free-flowing Drinks 818 Tequila! Her sisters held down the fort with the home's matriarch, Kris Jenner.
In their first public appearance together, Kim also appeared with Pete Davidson since they confirmed their relationship status. Kourtney showed up with her fiancé Travis Barker and their blended family - Kourt and Travis' children.
New Makeup Collaboration With Kylie
Whatever the illness is, it doesn't seem life-threatening since Kendall was out with Kylie the previous day watching the Phoenix Suns (her boyfriend Devin Booker) play against the LA Clippers.
The sisters just dropped the second volume of their makeup collaboration under Kylie's Cosmetics Company. They posed in matching cut-out lilac dresses showing their toned bodies with their brunette hair braided. The collections' theme is purple hence the range of eyeshadow from light nude to deep purple tones.
Dealing With Social Anxiety
Kendall's absence could also result from her growing social anxiety, which she detailed in an Instagram post. She wrote,
"My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where i don’t feel bad about it. i love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset."