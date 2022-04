Lori Harvey is finally in Spring fashion mode with her latest out-in-town Instagram share. The 25-year-old stepped out in a casual outfit with her boo Michael B. Jordan trailing behind her in a new look.

Lori keeps serving us back-to-back luxe fashion from corporate casual wear to streetwear and straight-up everyday outfits. It's easy to see why she's the IT girl and a trendsetter at 25. One constant fixture in Lori's nightlife fashion is the Lady Dior mini in white.