'I Don't Want To Feel Bad About Myself': Hailey Bieber On Why She Quit Runway Modeling

The last time Bieber walked the runway was in December of 2019, for Versace. Not long after the show, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram criticizing the placement and bent of her arm. She noted that runway modeling was not her thing. Many fans thought she was joking, but she was not. She recently discussed a bad experience she had with an influential casting director, who made a critical comment about her runway work. Although she didn't specify who said it or the exact content of what was said, it seems that the remark was likely about her height. According to Yahoo entertainment, she said "I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do."

