Hailey Bieber, who got her first taste of fame back in 2005, has become a household name for most Americans. Her meteoric rise in the fashion industry should come as no surprise - after all, Bieber is part of the famously good-looking Baldwin family. She is the daughter of William Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. In 2018, she garnered considerable media attention when she married Justin Bieber. But she has long been a star in her own right, which is why it came as a surprise to her fans when she abruptly stopped runway modeling. At the time, it seemed like a risky and shocking career move for someone who was at the top of their game. Bieber has now revealed why she quit runway modeling and what the future holds for her.
'I Don't Want To Feel Bad About Myself': Hailey Bieber On Why She Quit Runway Modeling
The Rise Of A Supermodel
Bieber's modeling career began in 2014, when she made her debut with Topshop. Despite her 5'7 height, her runway career blossomed. She was soon walking for designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Botega Veneta, and Jeremy Scott. The only other supermodel that shared her average height is Kate Moss, who broke industry standards in the 1990s. But in the beginning, Bieber derived a sense of pride and accomplishment from her runway work, in part because she was so in-demand even though her modeling peers were much taller.
A Bad Experience
The last time Bieber walked the runway was in December of 2019, for Versace. Not long after the show, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram criticizing the placement and bent of her arm. She noted that runway modeling was not her thing. Many fans thought she was joking, but she was not. She recently discussed a bad experience she had with an influential casting director, who made a critical comment about her runway work. Although she didn't specify who said it or the exact content of what was said, it seems that the remark was likely about her height. According to Yahoo entertainment, she said "I don’t want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do."
A Step Back And A Step Forward
Even though the criticism shook her confidence, Bieber's career never slowed down. She retired from the runway but her magazine cover count continued to skyrocket, and in 2022 she will be working with Versace, Victoria's Secret, Boss, Miu Miu, and Jimmy Choo. She is also a budding skincare guru and a beauty executive.
Rhode Beauty
Bieber recently announced the creation of Rhode Beauty, a skincare line that will feature prices of $30 and less. She began by taking dermatology and skincare courses online, and she began working on Rhode Beauty around the time she left runway modeling. She aims to prioritize natural cosmetics and natural beauty, with an emphasis on keeping skin hydrated and healthy. Bieber also hopes to create solid quality products that can transcend the celebrity beauty market. The company launches in June of 2022, and fans will be waiting.