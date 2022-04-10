4 Times Penélope Cruz Stunned In Bathing Suit

Shutterstock | 650296

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Penélope Cruz has a stunning physique and knows how to flaunt it unapologetically. With appearances in films such as Blow, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (for which she won an Oscar in 2010), the Spanish actress has built a name for herself in Hollywood.

Her sultry and melancholic sensual appeal never fails to fire up the screen in every role. In fact, in 2014, she was crowned the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Esquire magazine.

Besides showing off her gorgeous body in movie roles, one way the sexy Penelope has heads rolling is by stunning in bikinis. 

Check out Penélope in some of her best bikini pieces.

The Latest

Halle Berry Shows Off Rigid 'Fitness Friday' Abs

'I Was So Rail Thin For So Long': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Addresses Eating Disorder After Ice Cream Outing

Gemma Chan Stuns In Elizabeth Taylor-Inspired Chain Dress

Lori Harvey Can't Get Enough Of Her Lady Dior Mini Bag

Kendall Jenner Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Penélope Flaunts Thighs In Long-Sleeved Swimsuit

Penelope took to her Instagram page to share a black and white photo that showed her in a long-sleeved bodysuit. She posed, flaunting her toned thighs. Her hair was tied in a bun, while some strands were left to fly around her face. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress looked terrific.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

Penélope Dazzles In A Sheer Two-piece Bikini

The beautiful actress turned heads again when she donned a figure-flattering black two-piece lace sheer bikini piece. Her voluminous hair sat pretty at one side of her shoulder, making her sculpted jawline more noticeable as she turned away from the camera.

Penélope's bronzed, smokey eyes gave her a bold and fierce look, while her toned abs and cleavages were beautifully displayed. 

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Alexandra Daddario Unzipped In Swimsuit Showoff

Penélope Looks Youthful In Black

The All About My Mother actress smiled cheerfully as she posed with her hands on a stool. She was clad in a one-piece swimsuit, showing her cleavages, curves, and round hips. Her voluminous curly locks were scattered all over her shoulders, giving her a pretty and youthful look.

Penélope Strikes Different Poses In A Chanel Bikini

Once again, the Spanish enchantress dazzled in a bikini when she donned a black two-piece bikini from Chanel. Penélope wore a sheer shirt over the designer bikini to add more spice to her look. 

The actress struck different poses in the lovely outfit. In one snap, she crossed her legs as she stared into the camera with a helmet held underneath her arm. 

In another snapshot, it was evident that she just got out of the water as her hair slipped to the back while her body was wet. Penélope had a broad smile as she looked away from the camera. 

Penélope clearly enjoys wearing bathing suits, and she looks gorgeous each time she does. Her fans will be delighted to see more of her in bikinis.

Read Next

Must Read

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Surfer Malia Manuel In Bikini Enjoys A Brew

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

Alexa Bliss In Bikini Doesn't Miss 'Competition Diets'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.