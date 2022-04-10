4 Times Penélope Cruz Stunned In Bathing Suit

Penélope Cruz has a stunning physique and knows how to flaunt it unapologetically. With appearances in films such as Blow, Nine, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (for which she won an Oscar in 2010), the Spanish actress has built a name for herself in Hollywood.

Her sultry and melancholic sensual appeal never fails to fire up the screen in every role. In fact, in 2014, she was crowned the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Esquire magazine .

Besides showing off her gorgeous body in movie roles, one way the sexy Penelope has heads rolling is by stunning in bikinis.

Check out Penélope in some of her best bikini pieces.