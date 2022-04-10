Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Toned Legs In Spain

Retired Olympic Gold Medal skier turned businesswoman Lindsey Vonn is out and about a few weeks after her minor knee surgery. The 37-year-old took a break from Instagram posting to take care of her injured knee when the pain became unbearable and is now recovering, according to her latest Instagram posts.

She shared pictures showing her ziplining and carrying on her regular exercises, albeit with a leg brace and other assistance. Following her last progress report, Lindsey continued her scheduled activities, including hosting the annual Laureus World Sports Award, organizing a fundraiser for her foundation, and celebrating Rolex's chairman.

If you want to know how Lindsey got back on her feet, stick around.