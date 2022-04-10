Dani Elle Speegle Flaunts Shredded Thighs In Hot Shorts

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle is famous for winning the second season of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Titan Games and her massive tone thighs, a.k.a. Quads. The 28-year-old joined CrossFit as an alternative to remaining active after a back injury derailed her gymnastics dreams.

Since she switched careers, Dani has remained one of the most famous CrossFit models adored worldwide for her insanely curvy yet toned body. She shares pictures online with her almost one million followers showing her training sessions and BTS scenes for ads.

Keep Reading to find out how she keeps those Quads tights.

Showing Big Quad Energy

The CrossFit athlete showed off her massive quads doing a floor exercise in tiny shorts and a top paired with an oversized cropped pullover. Dani's muscles pulsed against her thick black socks as she pulled on the hanging rope causing it to contract. It also worked her shredded abs and biceps though the pullover covered her upper body revealing only her defined belly. "We got BQE over here," she wrote.

Dani's Workout Routine

Dani works out for 3-4 hours about 5-6 times weekly, leaving two days for rest before resuming her routine. She prefers strength exercises to build her muscles and add to her "Big Quad Energy." The CrossFit athlete also adds isolation and conditioning movements for flexibility, agility, and resilience during the competition.

Dani does deadlifts, double under, and calorie rows to build her thigh muscles and leg strength. Although she has a background in track sports, running events aren't at the top of her list of favorite CrossFit Games. Best CrossFit Shoe reported her lifting stats as 295 lbs. back squats, 220 lbs. Clean and Jerk, 205 lbs. snatch, and 30 maximum pull-ups.

Dani Loves Active Sports

The Titan Games champion played active sports as a child, including soccer, gymnastics, and track and field. She told Heriot-Watt University that she'd been an athlete all her life before indulging in CrossFit Games. She also said she loves "fitness and pushing her limits." Once there's anything adventurous and challenging that involves being active, Dani is game to get involved, and that's why she attends boot camp and fitness retreats.

A Gymnast At Heart

By the end of this year's CrossFit Opens quarter-finals, Dani placed 6th in North America and 14th Worldwide, although her individual rank wasn't as impressive, with a 24th place finish.

She still uses some of her gymnastic days' training during her exercises, like when she did a handstand split for her ad with Trugrit Fitness.

