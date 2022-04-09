Dua Lipa In Bikini Reveals 'Olive Oil Ice Cream' Body

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

According to a now-expired Instagram story share, British pop star Dua Lipa returned to London after a long Spring on tour. Upon her return, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared more pictures of herself in her hometown, including a surprising revelation on her favorite Ice Cream flavor. The 26-year-old wrote, "Olive Oil Ice Cream for the Win!" Who would've thought that such a kitchen staple could become a dessert?

The Latest

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-skimming Lavender Dress

Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Shows Shredded Biceps While Staying Hydrated

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On RJ Barrett In Proposed Trade

'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Admits To Falling Apart In Aspen

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins

Dua Lipa's New Favorite Taste

Dua's post featured four slides, including a third post showing off her toned body, and it's clear that she's ready for the Summer. She wore a minuscule black string bikini highlighting her slim waist and toned abs underneath her sleeveless green sweater. The pop star also zoomed in on her makeup-free flawless face and tattooed arm. Although her triangle top was invisible in the Twitter shares and the third slide of the Instagram share, she flaunted it in the last picture of her carousel.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Divergent Views On Olive Oil Ice-Cream

Fans in the comment section had divergent views on her choice of Ice Cream flavor. Whereas some of them supported her decision, others vehemently disagreed with no hint of budging. One commenter said, "olive OIL ICECREAM, where can I try this," while another said, "I love you, but that ice cream flavor is just a no❤️."

Others like Normani focused on her body with commentaries like "Go Awf" and "My Beautiful baby." Another notable consensus came from the fans who highlighted Dua's hair color change.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Going Blonde At The Grammys

She wore her hair blonde at the just-concluded Grammy Awards, stealing the show in a sleeked straight style and a black Versace dress. She accessorized her look with heavy gold chains from the Italian brand delivering an aesthetic you couldn't ignore. Last Sunday wasn't the first time Dua wore her hair in a blonde hue, although it was the first in a very long while. Since she started her Future Nostalgia North American tour, the singer wore her natural black hair color.

More Tours Across The World

Dua's arrival in Britain is business-related since she has shows from April 15 in Manchester to May 3 in London. By May 9, the singer would start the European leg of her World Tour and is set to end in November after the fourth leg. Last month, Megan Thee Stallion joined her on tour after the success of their latest single, Sweetest Pie. 

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Read Next

Must Read

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

10 Things About Ariana Grande Real Fans Should Know

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.