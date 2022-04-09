According to a now-expired Instagram story share, British pop star Dua Lipa returned to London after a long Spring on tour. Upon her return, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared more pictures of herself in her hometown, including a surprising revelation on her favorite Ice Cream flavor. The 26-year-old wrote, "Olive Oil Ice Cream for the Win!" Who would've thought that such a kitchen staple could become a dessert?
Dua Lipa In Bikini Reveals 'Olive Oil Ice Cream' Body
Dua Lipa's New Favorite Taste
Dua's post featured four slides, including a third post showing off her toned body, and it's clear that she's ready for the Summer. She wore a minuscule black string bikini highlighting her slim waist and toned abs underneath her sleeveless green sweater. The pop star also zoomed in on her makeup-free flawless face and tattooed arm. Although her triangle top was invisible in the Twitter shares and the third slide of the Instagram share, she flaunted it in the last picture of her carousel.
Divergent Views On Olive Oil Ice-Cream
Fans in the comment section had divergent views on her choice of Ice Cream flavor. Whereas some of them supported her decision, others vehemently disagreed with no hint of budging. One commenter said, "olive OIL ICECREAM, where can I try this," while another said, "I love you, but that ice cream flavor is just a no❤️."
Others like Normani focused on her body with commentaries like "Go Awf" and "My Beautiful baby." Another notable consensus came from the fans who highlighted Dua's hair color change.
Going Blonde At The Grammys
She wore her hair blonde at the just-concluded Grammy Awards, stealing the show in a sleeked straight style and a black Versace dress. She accessorized her look with heavy gold chains from the Italian brand delivering an aesthetic you couldn't ignore. Last Sunday wasn't the first time Dua wore her hair in a blonde hue, although it was the first in a very long while. Since she started her Future Nostalgia North American tour, the singer wore her natural black hair color.
More Tours Across The World
Dua's arrival in Britain is business-related since she has shows from April 15 in Manchester to May 3 in London. By May 9, the singer would start the European leg of her World Tour and is set to end in November after the fourth leg. Last month, Megan Thee Stallion joined her on tour after the success of their latest single, Sweetest Pie.
Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.