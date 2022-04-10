'I Was So Rail Thin For So Long': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Addresses Eating Disorder After Ice Cream Outing

Jackie Goldschneider took a major step in her recovery from an eating disorder on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey: She ate ice cream with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, and their kids.

While looking back at the outing on an episode of the RHONJ: After Show on April 5, Goldschneider said that because she didn't know how many calories are in ice cream, she hadn't eaten it.

“I’ve never had ice cream because I don’t know how many calories are in it and it’s too much and it doesn’t fit into my day," she explained.