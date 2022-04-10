Jackie Goldschneider tried ice cream for the first time in decades on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And after the show, she opened up about her ongoing struggles with her eating disorder.
'I Was So Rail Thin For So Long': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Addresses Eating Disorder After Ice Cream Outing
Jackie Goldschneider Is Making Progress
Jackie Goldschneider took a major step in her recovery from an eating disorder on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey: She ate ice cream with her husband, Evan Goldschneider, and their kids.
While looking back at the outing on an episode of the RHONJ: After Show on April 5, Goldschneider said that because she didn't know how many calories are in ice cream, she hadn't eaten it.
“I’ve never had ice cream because I don’t know how many calories are in it and it’s too much and it doesn’t fit into my day," she explained.
Ice Cream Was Anxiety-Inducing For Jackie Goldschneider
According to Goldschneider, there was "a lot of anxiety" around ice cream. But, because she was able to share a special moment with her kids, eating the dessert made her feel "very normal."
"It also made me feel like, ‘Oh God, maybe I can reverse some of the damage that I might have already done.’ So there was a lot wrapped up in that moment. It wasn’t just as simple as me eating ice cream," she shared.
As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may have seen, Evan informed his wife on the show that their children had taken notice of her unhealthy eating. And, right away, Goldschneider broke down at the thought of the negative impact she was having on them.
Evan Goldschneider Didn't Intend To Upset His Wife
"When I said that, I didn’t mean it to spark anything I was just telling her, matter of fact," Evan noted. "I didn’t know it would have such an impact."
Jackie Goldschneider Still Has Some Rules On Her Eating
Although Goldschneider has made good progress in her eating disorder battle, she admitted that she's not completely in the clear quite yet.
"I’m still wrapped up in a lot of rules but I’m slowly, it’s going to take a while, but I’m slowly getting there. I’m in therapy three times a week. It’s a lot. I’m doing a lot but it’s good," she shared. "I just, I worry about my body because I was so rail thin for so long. It’s weird for me to not see my ribs every time I take my shirt off. I got some meat now!"
To see more of Goldschneider and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.