Larsa Pippen Skintight In Leggy Gucci Showoff

Larsa Pippen was all legs in an impossibly tight minidress while shouting out both $$$ and $ on Instagram last year. The reality star, 47, was shouting out both Pretty Little Thing and Gucci as she flaunted her killer figure in an outdoor photo, keeping up with the sneaker trend as she showed off her kicks.

The pandemic has seen Larsa up her game with affordable clothing brand PLT, even inking a six-figure deal with them as she continues to promote the label on social media. Check out her photo and more below.