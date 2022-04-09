Larsa Pippen Skintight In Leggy Gucci Showoff

Larsa Pippen was all legs in an impossibly tight minidress while shouting out both $$$ and $ on Instagram last year. The reality star, 47, was shouting out both Pretty Little Thing and Gucci as she flaunted her killer figure in an outdoor photo, keeping up with the sneaker trend as she showed off her kicks.

The pandemic has seen Larsa up her game with affordable clothing brand PLT, even inking a six-figure deal with them as she continues to promote the label on social media. Check out her photo and more below.

Stuns In Killer Look

Scroll for the photo. Larsa posed amid glamorous white stone steps and backed by a chic front porch. The Chicago-born star made sure fans saw her super shapely and tan legs as she rocked an off-white and sleeveless white minidress - and she went tight.

Oozing casual glam, the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen went for a folded leg pose, clutching a massive Hermes bag and rocking Gucci sneakers. She wore her long blonde locks in a top knot bun, with tinted shades shouting out California glam.

See More Photos Below

Getty | Alexander Tamargo

Taking to her caption, the Larsa Marie jewelry founder wrote: "Life's too short to worry about the little things I'm focusing on the big picture ☀️ @prettylittlething."

Over 13,000 fans left a like, with many eyeing up the designer bag. Pippen is known for her love of luxury brands, not limited to Chanel, Gucci, Balmain, and Versace. Then again, she knows how to flog the cheap stuff.

Pandemic Weight Gain

COVID has brought Larsa to front-page news for her short-lived relationship with married NBA player Malik Beasley, but it's likewise seen her become a talking point on account of opening up on home life and, it would seem, weight gain.

"Lately I'm like, 'Oh my God, who cares?' I just have to live my best life. We're baking, we're working out together, we watch movies together. I feel like we've watched everything on TV. We're gonna start making our own movies sooner or later," Larsa told UsWeekly in 2020 as she revealed pandemic weight gain.

"We cook. We love to bake. My daughter loves to bake, so literally, I gained a few pounds baking with her every day," Pippen added.

Doing Fine Without Kim K

Getty | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Larsa continues to enjoy fame and success despite her 2021 fall-out with reality star and former bestie Kim Kardashian. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

