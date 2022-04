And so it begins. Yesterday, CrossFit finally announced the team workouts for the Opens' Quarterfinals set for today, April 8 - Sunday, April 10. Annie Thorisdottir is already in "beast-mode," ready to take on the month-long event as a member of Team Reykjavik.

She felt optimistic about the season and shared with her one million-plus followers on Instagram that being in a team feels so much better than working alone. The group has been training for this day, and now the reckoning is here!