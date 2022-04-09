Chloe Grace Moretz All Legs In Louis Vuitton Shorts

Getty | Edward Berthelot

Entertainment
Geri Green

Chloe Grace Moretz is stunning in skimpy Louis Vuitton shorts as she reminds the world she's loyal to the brand. The Kick-Ass actress made headlines last year for fronting the French luxury designer's eyewear campaigns, and it looks like she's back for more in 2022. Louis Vuitton is known for tapping celebrity faces for its endorsements, doing just this with Netflix star HoYeon Jung and past faces including Jennifer Lopez and Madonna.

Moretz attended an LV night recently, and the brand was quick to feature her on its Instagram.

The Latest

'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener Admits To Falling Apart In Aspen

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Rudy Gobert For James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins

Amber Heard Flaunts Ripped Abs, Sharing 'Kung Fu' Skills

Politics Of Murder: The Cold Case Of Chandra Levy

Jessica Biel Shows Off Abs And Shares Workout Tips

Stuns In Louis Vuitton

Getty | Christian Vierig

Scroll for the photo. Moretz posted at the City of Stars Launch Event, and it was quite the bash. The venue included a city view and a rooftop terrace where Chloe was photographed, and she came dressed to impress. The actress flaunted her toned legs in black and dressy shorts, pairing them with a double-breasted and slightly oversized blazer, plus a white top with chainmail detailing.

High-heeled black booties and a boxy white clutch accessorized the ensemble as Chloe rocked her hair back with a waved curl falling on one side of her face. She opted for matte and pale makeup, plus a nude lip.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

See More Photos Below

A caption from Kardashian-adored brand Louis Vuitton shouted out its star-studded night, reading:

"#ChloeGraceMoretz, #AlanaHaim, #DanielleHaim, #EsteHaim, #AlealiMay, #FaiKhadra, #BlakeGray and #AmelieZilber at the City of Stars Launch Event. Discover Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud's newest Evening Cologne Perfume for #LouisVuitton and the collaboration with artist @alexisrael via link in bio. #LVParfums."

Vuitton remains a celebrity favorite, from Paris Hilton and Nicki Minaj to Cardi B and Chanel West Coast.

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

Opening Up Over COVID

Chloe has been opening up over the pandemic and not about luxury labels. Discussing her health and wellness with Shape, the star revealed:

"A few years ago, I lost sight of how important exercising is to me. I forgot how it provides mental clarity and dexterity and keeps me grounded and strong. Now I've really gotten back into it full time. Working the mind, body, and soul — that's super important."

Honest As They Come

Getty | The Chosunilbo JNS

Moretz added: "Knowing myself, speaking the truth, and my loyalty all show through, and conversations can grow from there. I always share my heart in terms of politics and what I feel is right and wrong in the industry. I've never backed down from being honest."

For more from Chloe, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

10 Things About Ariana Grande Real Fans Should Know

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.